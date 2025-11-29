High School Football: State semifinal results and championship matchups

PREP RESULTS
Football
STATE TOURNAMENT
Friday’s Semifinals
Division I
St. Xavier 21, Middletown 6
Olentangy Orange 28, Lakewood St. Edward 0
Division II
Anderson 29, Big Walnut 22
Avon 38, Walsh Jesuit 7
Division III
Bishop Watterson 41, Tippecanoe 9
Tol. Central Catholic 21, CVCA 20
Division IV
Cle. Glenville 26, Indian Valley 21
Shelby 42, Indian Hill 7
Division V
Liberty Center 42, Indian Lake 10
Wheelersburg 24, Cardinal Mooney 10
Division VI
Kirtland 49, Colonel Crawford 22
Hopewell-Loudon 20, Coldwater 18
Division VII
St. Henry 13, Col. Grove 10
Hillsdale 41, McDonald 14
CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Thursday, Dec. 4
Division II
Anderson vs. Avon, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 5
Division I
St. Xavier vs. Olentangy Orange, 7:30 p.m.
Division III
Bishop Watterson vs. Tol. Central Catholic, 3 p.m.
Division IV
Cle. Glenville vs. Shelby, 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 6
Division V
Liberty Center vs. Wheelersburg, 7:30 p.m.
Division VI
Kirtland vs. Hopewell-Loudon, 3 p.m.
Division VII
St. Henry vs. Hillsdale, 10:30 a.m.
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.