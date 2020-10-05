X

High School Football State Poll: Which area teams are ranked?

By Associated Press

Below is this week’s Associated Press high school football state poll with records, total points and first-place votes (in parenthesis):

DIVISION I

1, Pickerington Central (16) 6-0 193

2, Lakota West (1) 6-0 152

3, Dublin Coffman (1) 6-0 145

4, Lakewood St. Edward (2) 5-1 139

5, Northmont (1) 6-0 110

6, Mentor 5-1 109

6, Perrysburg 6-0 109

8, Springfield 5-1 54

9, Cincinnati Princeton 5-1 50

10, Cincinnati St. Xavier 4-2 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION II

1, Akron Hoban (16) 5-0 187

2, Toledo Central Catholic 4-0 148

3, Avon 6-0 126

4, Massillon Perry 6-0 114

5, Westerville South (1) 5-0 105

6, Massillon Washington 5-1 103

7, Cincinnati Winton Woods (1) 6-0 96

8, Piqua (1) 6-0 75

9, Hudson 6-0 62

10, Cincinnati La Salle 4-2 49

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Austintown-Fitch (1) 31. 12, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 15.

DIVISION III

1, Chardon (11) 6-0 189

2, Bellbrook (3) 6-0 160

3, Badin (2) 6-0 133

4, Canfield (1) 6-0 131

5, Streetsboro 6-0 117

6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 6-0 109

7, Thornville Sheridan (1) 6-0 83

8, Columbus St. Francis DeSales (2) 5-1 78

9, Trotwood-Madison 3-0 22

10, New Philadelphia 6-0 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Aurora 18. 12, Columbus Bishop Hartley 17. 13, Ross 15.

DIVISION IV

1, Clinton-Massie (6) 6-0 158

2, St. Clairsville (8) 6-0 150

3, Cincinnati Wyoming (3) 6-0 134

4, Cincinnati Indian Hill (1) 6-0 132

5, Bellevue 6-0 112

6, Bloom-Carroll (1) 6-0 92

7, Canal Fulton Northwest 6-0 85

8, Waverly 6-0 73

9, Shelby (1) 6-0 63

10, Beloit West Branch (1) 6-0 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Byesville Meadowbrook 22. 11, Poland Seminary 22. 13, Cincinnati McNicholas 15. 13, Perry 15.

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (15) 5-0 201

2, Ironton (2) 6-0 178

3, Canfield S. Range (2) 6-0 144

4, Findlay Liberty-Benton (1) 6-0 131

5, West Lafayette Ridgewood 6-0 114

6, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (1) 6-0 103

7, Garrettsville Garfield 6-0 96

8, Wheelersburg 5-1 50

9, Tontogany Otsego 6-0 48

10, Gahanna Columbus Academy 5-1 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Brookville 13.

DIVISION VI

1, Coldwater (14) 6-0 193

2, Beverly Fort Frye (3) 6-0 155

3, Mechanicsburg (1) 6-0 152

4, New Middletown Springfield (1) 6-0 128

5, Archbold (1) 6-0 108

6, Wickliffe 6-0 103

7, North Robinson Colonel Crawford 6-0 71

8, Frankfort Adena 6-0 70

9, Centerburg 6-0 56

10, Mogadore 4-1 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Creston Norwayne (1) 31. 12, Northwood 13.

DIVISION VII

1, Marion Local (20) 6-0 209

2, Tri-Village (1) 6-0 165

3, Glouster Trimble 6-0 150

4, Lima Central Catholic 5-1 119

5, Ft. Loramie 5-1 109

6, Malvern 6-0 107

7, Lima Perry 6-0 63

8, Warren John F. Kennedy 4-2 49

9, Norwalk St. Paul 5-1 24

10, Leetonia 5-1 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 16. 12, Lucas 15. 13, New Miami 14. 13, Howard East Knox 14.

