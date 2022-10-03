High School Football State Poll: Which area teams are ranked?

4. Centerville (1) 6-1 99

5. Springfield 5-1 79

6. Cle. Heights (1) 7-0 74

7. Cin. Princeton 6-1 71

8. Dublin Jerome 6-1 65

9. Medina 6-1 62

10. Gahanna Lincoln 6-1 52

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Elder 45. Fairfield 20. Springboro 17.

DIVISION II

1. Akron Hoban (13) 7-0 195

2. Cin. Winton Woods (6) 7-0 167

3. Massillon Washington 6-1 131

4. Xenia (1) 7-0 107

5. Medina Highland 7-0 93

6. Avon 6-1 78

7. Hudson 7-0 77

8. Kings 6-1 75

9. Tol. Central Catholic (1) 6-1 60

10. Uniontown Lake 6-1 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Westerville South 32. Painesville Riverside 31. Edgewood 19. Piqua 18. Austintown-Fitch 16. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 14.

DIVISION III

1. Badin (15) 7-0 197

2. Chardon (4) 5-1 170

3. Canfield 5-1 119

4. Tippecanoe 6-1 101

5. Mount Orab Western Brown 6-1 77

6. Youngstown Ursuline 5-2 71

7. Youngstown Chaney 6-1 67

8. Dresden Tri-Valley (1) 6-1 64

9. Bellbrook (1) 6-1 60

10. Tiffin Columbian 6-1 53

Others receiving 12 or more points: Wapakoneta 33. Aurora 17. Chillicothe 16. Bellefontaine 15. Medina Buckeye 15. Cols. Bishop Watterson 14. Alliance 13. Thornville Sheridan 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Cle. Glenville (15) 7-0 199

2. Cin, Wyoming (5) 7-0 180

3. Millersburg West Holmes (1) 7-0 157

4. Steubenville 7-0 112

5. Sandusky Perkins 6-1 92

6. Van Wert 6-1 84

7. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 7-0 77

8. Beloit West Branch 6-1 66

9. Columbus East 6-0 38

10. Chillicothe Unioto 6-1 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Fenwick 22. Elyria Catholic 21. Girard 15. Spr. Shawnee 14.

DIVISION V

1. Coldwater (9) 7-0 180

2. Ironton (6) 7-0 165

3. Canfield S. Range (4) 7-0 143

4. Liberty Center 7-0 135

5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1) 7-0 123

6. Sugarcreek Garaway 7-0 81

7. Milton-Union 6-0 64

8. Chillicothe Zane Trace 7-0 52

9. Pemberville Eastwood 7-0 38

10. Spr. Northeastern 7-0 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Valley View 29. Perry 23. Bloomdale Elmwood 23. Greeneview (1) 18. Cincinnati Madeira 18.

DIVISION VI

1. Marion Local (18) 7-0 198

2. Kirtland (2) 7-0 170

3. Carey 7-0 151

4. Mogadore 6-0 116

5. Ashland Crestview 7-0 107

6. Beverly Fort Frye 6-1 80

7. Versailles 5-2 77

8. Columbia Station Columbia 7-0 62

9. Cle. Cuyahoga Heights 6-0 56

10. Tri-Village 6-1 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngstown Christian 13. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 12.

DIVISION VII

1. Warren John F. Kennedy (8) 6-1 166

2. Newark Catholic 4-1 123

3. New Bremen (6) 6-1 112

4. Antwerp (1) 7-0 106

5. McComb 6-1 85

6. Lowellville (1) 7-0 84

7. Ansonia (2) 6-1 75

8. Waynesfield-Goshen 7-0 74

9. Caldwell (1) 7-0 43

10. Spr. Catholic Central (1) 6-1 39

Others receiving 12 or more points: Salineville Southern 36. Danville 29. Ft. Loramie 28. Defiance Ayersville 23. Mechanicsburg 18. Arlington 16.