High School Football State Poll: Which area teams are ranked?

Below is this week’s Associated Press high school football state poll, with first-place votes in parenthesis:
DIVISION I
1. Cincinnati St. Xavier (18) 6-0 210
2. Lakewood St. Edward (3) 5-0 190
3. Medina 6-0 156
4. Springfield 5-0 147
5. Marysville (1) 5-0 141
6. Columbus Upper Arlington 6-0 109
7. Massillon Jackson 6-0 87
8. Lakota West 5-1 69
9. Cincinnati Moeller 5-1 55
10. Centerville (1) 5-1 37
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Albany 16. Pickerington Central 13. Lakota East 13.
DIVISION II
1. Cleveland Benedictine (19) 5-0 219
2. Kings Mills Kings (2) 6-0 178
3. Hudson (1) 6-0 142
4. Willoughby South 6-0 116
5. Piqua (1) 6-0 103
5. Cincinnati La Salle 4-1 103
7. Medina Highland 5-1 90
8. Sunbury Big Walnut 3-2 86
9. Akron Hoban 3-2 67
10. Toledo Central Catholic 4-2 28
Others receiving 12 or more points: assillon Washington 22. Ashville Teays Valley 19. Avon 18. Fremont Ross 16. Macedonia Nordonia 14.
DIVISION III
1. Chardon (17) 6-0 220
2. Badin (4) 6-0 190
3. Aurora (1) 6-0 158
4. Millersburg West Holmes 6-0 134
5. Granville 5-0 126
6. Dover 5-0 119
7. Steubenville 5-1 60
8. Chagrin Falls Kenston (1) 5-1 55
9. Ross 4-1 49
10. Norton 6-0 48
Others receiving 12 or more points: Hubbard 21. Bellbrook 18. Columbus Bishop Hartley 16. Mount Orab Western Brown 13. Monroe 12.
DIVISION IV
1. Cincinnati Wyoming (16) 6-0 215
2. Bloom-Carroll (1) 6-0 181
3. Eaton (2) 6-0 147
4. Beloit West Branch (1) 6-0 129
5. Cincinnati McNicholas (1) 6-0 128
6. Waverly 5-0 77
7. Clinton-Massie 4-1 72
8. Youngstown Ursuline (2) 4-1 71
9. Van Wert 5-1 69
10. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 3-1 57
Others receiving 12 or more points: Navarre Fairless 26. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 23. Bellevue 17. Sandusky Perkins 17. Port Clinton 12.
DIVISION V
1. Kirtland (23) 5-0 230
2. Canfield S. Range 6-0 189
3. Tontogany Otsego 6-0 160
4. Ironton 5-1 131
5. Garrettsville Garfield 6-0 120
6. West Lafayette Ridgewood 6-0 90
7. Sugarcreek Garaway 6-0 73
8. Pemberville Eastwood 6-0 72
9. Piketon 6-0 69
10. Cincinnati Mariemont 5-1 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Versailles 21. 1Camden Preble Shawnee 18. Bellaire 18. Ravenna Southeast 12.
DIVISION VI
1. Coldwater (15) 6-0 220
2. Beverly Fort Frye (2) 5-0 182
3. Archbold (4) 6-0 177
4. Mechanicsburg (1) 6-0 142
5. Columbia Station Columbia 6-0 108
6. West Jefferson 6-0 90
7. Ashland Crestview 6-0 83
8. Columbus Grove 6-0 81
9. Mogadore 5-1 65
10. Arcanum (1) 6-0 42
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Middletown Springfield 17. Cols. Africentric 13.
DIVISION VII
1. Marion Local (23) 6-0 230
2. Newark Catholic 6-0 187
3. Norwalk St. Paul 6-0 156
4. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 5-1 130
5. Shadyside 6-0 108
6. Sugar Grove Berne Union 6-0 82
7. Lucas 5-1 78
8. Tri-Village 5-1 55
9. Edon 5-1 44
(tie) Lima Central Catholic 5-1 44
(tie) New Bremen 4-2 44
Others receiving 12 or more points: McComb 40. Portsmouth Notre Dame 21.