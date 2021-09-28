High School Football State Poll: Which area teams are ranked?

4. Springfield 5-0 147

5. Marysville (1) 5-0 141

6. Columbus Upper Arlington 6-0 109

7. Massillon Jackson 6-0 87

8. Lakota West 5-1 69

9. Cincinnati Moeller 5-1 55

10. Centerville (1) 5-1 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Albany 16. Pickerington Central 13. Lakota East 13.

DIVISION II

1. Cleveland Benedictine (19) 5-0 219

2. Kings Mills Kings (2) 6-0 178

3. Hudson (1) 6-0 142

4. Willoughby South 6-0 116

5. Piqua (1) 6-0 103

5. Cincinnati La Salle 4-1 103

7. Medina Highland 5-1 90

8. Sunbury Big Walnut 3-2 86

9. Akron Hoban 3-2 67

10. Toledo Central Catholic 4-2 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: assillon Washington 22. Ashville Teays Valley 19. Avon 18. Fremont Ross 16. Macedonia Nordonia 14.

DIVISION III

1. Chardon (17) 6-0 220

2. Badin (4) 6-0 190

3. Aurora (1) 6-0 158

4. Millersburg West Holmes 6-0 134

5. Granville 5-0 126

6. Dover 5-0 119

7. Steubenville 5-1 60

8. Chagrin Falls Kenston (1) 5-1 55

9. Ross 4-1 49

10. Norton 6-0 48

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hubbard 21. Bellbrook 18. Columbus Bishop Hartley 16. Mount Orab Western Brown 13. Monroe 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Cincinnati Wyoming (16) 6-0 215

2. Bloom-Carroll (1) 6-0 181

3. Eaton (2) 6-0 147

4. Beloit West Branch (1) 6-0 129

5. Cincinnati McNicholas (1) 6-0 128

6. Waverly 5-0 77

7. Clinton-Massie 4-1 72

8. Youngstown Ursuline (2) 4-1 71

9. Van Wert 5-1 69

10. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 3-1 57

Others receiving 12 or more points: Navarre Fairless 26. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 23. Bellevue 17. Sandusky Perkins 17. Port Clinton 12.

DIVISION V

1. Kirtland (23) 5-0 230

2. Canfield S. Range 6-0 189

3. Tontogany Otsego 6-0 160

4. Ironton 5-1 131

5. Garrettsville Garfield 6-0 120

6. West Lafayette Ridgewood 6-0 90

7. Sugarcreek Garaway 6-0 73

8. Pemberville Eastwood 6-0 72

9. Piketon 6-0 69

10. Cincinnati Mariemont 5-1 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Versailles 21. 1Camden Preble Shawnee 18. Bellaire 18. Ravenna Southeast 12.

DIVISION VI

1. Coldwater (15) 6-0 220

2. Beverly Fort Frye (2) 5-0 182

3. Archbold (4) 6-0 177

4. Mechanicsburg (1) 6-0 142

5. Columbia Station Columbia 6-0 108

6. West Jefferson 6-0 90

7. Ashland Crestview 6-0 83

8. Columbus Grove 6-0 81

9. Mogadore 5-1 65

10. Arcanum (1) 6-0 42

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Middletown Springfield 17. Cols. Africentric 13.

DIVISION VII

1. Marion Local (23) 6-0 230

2. Newark Catholic 6-0 187

3. Norwalk St. Paul 6-0 156

4. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 5-1 130

5. Shadyside 6-0 108

6. Sugar Grove Berne Union 6-0 82

7. Lucas 5-1 78

8. Tri-Village 5-1 55

9. Edon 5-1 44

(tie) Lima Central Catholic 5-1 44

(tie) New Bremen 4-2 44

Others receiving 12 or more points: McComb 40. Portsmouth Notre Dame 21.