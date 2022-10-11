High School Football State Poll: Undefeated Badin still atop Division III rankings

4. Springfield (1) 6-1 104

5. Dublin Jerome 7-1 75

6. Cincinnati Elder 6-2 64

7. Cincinnati Princeton 7-2 60

(tie) Cleveland Heights 8-0 60

9. Gahanna Lincoln 7-1 53

10. Medina 7-1 48

Others receiving 12 or more points: Perrysburg 38. Centerville 37.

DIVISION II

1. Akron Hoban (12) 8-0 173

2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (5) 8-0 146

3. Massillon Washington 7-1 136

4. Xenia (1) 8-0 92

5. Avon 7-1 91

6. Hudson 8-0 81

7. Medina Highland 8-0 68

8. Toledo Central Catholic (1) 7-1 62

9. Kings 7-1 46

10. Painesville Riverside 7-1 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Austintown-Fitch 30. 12, Westerville South 26. 13, Edgewood 18. 14, Uniontown Lake 17. 15, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 12.

DIVISION III

1. Badin (15) 8-0 176

2. Chardon (3) 7-1 160

3. Canfield 6-1 122

4. Tipp City Tippecanoe 7-1 93

5. Mount Orab Western Brown 7-1 81

6. Tiffin Columbian 7-1 72

7. Youngstown Ursuline 6-2 63

8. Youngstown Chaney 7-1 56

9. Bellbrook (1) 7-1 55

10. Dresden Tri-Valley 7-1 53

Others receiving 12 or more points: Wapakoneta 31. Columbus Bishop Watterson 20.

DIVISION IV

1. Cleveland Glenville (13) 8-0 181

2. Cincinnati Wyoming (4) 8-0 159

3. Millersburg West Holmes (2) 8-0 140

4. Steubenville 7-1 114

5. Van Wert 7-1 84

6. Sandusky Perkins 7-1 73

7. Beloit West Branch 7-1 72

8. Columbus East 7-0 54

9. Elyria Catholic 7-1 37

10. Chillicothe Unioto 7-1 26

(tie) Gallipolis Gallia Academy 7-1 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Fenwick 25. St. Marys Memorial 15.

DIVISION V

1. Coldwater (8) 8-0 165

2. Ironton (5) 8-0 151

3. Liberty Center 8-0 127

4. Canfield S. Range (5) 8-0 124

5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 8-0 113

6. Sugarcreek Garaway 8-0 83

7. Pemberville Eastwood 8-0 49

8. Milton-Union 8-0 45

9. Springfield Northeastern 8-0 37

(tie) Chillicothe Zane Trace 8-0 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Germantown Valley View 24. Bloomdale Elmwood 21. Cincinnati Madeira 20. Greeneview (1) 15. Perry 14.

DIVISION VI

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (17) 8-0 188

2. Kirtland (2) 8-0 167

3. Carey 8-0 136

4. Mogadore 7-0 116

5. Ashland Crestview 8-0 100

6. Beverly Fort Frye 7-1 86

7. Versailles 6-2 72

8. Columbia Station Columbia 8-0 54

9. Lafayette Allen East 7-1 32

10. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 7-1 25

(tie) New Madison Tri-Village 7-1 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngstown Christian 16.

DIVISION VII

1. Warren John F. Kennedy (9) 6-1 173

2. Antwerp (3) 8-0 138

3. Newark Catholic 5-1 126

4. McComb (2) 7-1 117

5. New Bremen (3) 6-2 100

6. Ansonia (2) 7-1 88

7. Lowellville 8-0 77

8. Waynesfield-Goshen 8-0 51

9. Hannibal River 7-1 21

10. Ft. Loramie 6-2 20

Others receiving 12 or more points: Caldwell 18. Lima Central Catholic 18. Minster 17. Norwalk St. Paul 15. Arlington 15. Salineville Southern 13.