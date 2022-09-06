High School Football State Poll: Is your team ranked?

Below is the first state high school football poll of the season (first-place votes in parenthesis):
DIVISION I
1. Lakewood St. Edward (11) 3-0 148
2. Cin. Moeller (3) 3-0 125
3. Cin. Elder 3-0 88
4. Lakota West (1) 3-0 78
5. Centerville (1) 3-0 73
6. Cle. St. Ignatius 3-0 58
7. Cin. Princeton 3-0 50
8. Springfield 2-0 49
9. Fairfield (1) 3-0 48
(tie) New Albany 3-0 48
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington North 45. Hilliard Bradley 32. Clayton Northmont 24. Cleveland Heights 15. Dublin Jerome 14.
DIVISION II
1. Cin. Winton Woods (7) 3-0 121
2. Akron Hoban (4) 3-0 94
3. Medina Highland (2) 3-0 64
4. Massillon Washington 2-1 56
5. Kings 3-0 55
6. Piqua 3-0 52
7. Tol. Central Catholic (2) 2-1 51
8. Uniontown Lake 3-0 47
9. Hudson 3-0 45
10. Xenia (1) 3-0 44
Others receiving 12 or more points: Sunbury Big Walnut 40. North Ridgeville (1) 40. Austintown-Fitch 40. Macedonia Nordonia 37. Fremont Ross 34. Dover 25. Avon 24. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 16.
DIVISION III
1. Chardon (12) 3-0 148
2. Badin (1) 3-0 129
3. Canfield (2) 3-0 108
4. Western Brown (1) 3-0 101
5. Tippecanoe (1) 3-0 90
6. Granville 3-0 68
7. Tallmadge 3-0 60
8. Medina Buckeye 3-0 44
9. Bellbrook 2-1 29
10. Youngstown Ursuline 3-0 24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Circleville 23. Columbus Bishop Watterson 20. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 14. Mansfield 12. Wapakoneta 12.
DIVISION IV
1. Cle. Glenville (10) 3-0 144
2. Van Wert (1) 3 -0 133
3. Cinc. Wyoming (4) 3-0 131
4. Steubenville (1) 3-0 95
5. Millersburg West Holmes (1) 3-0 77
6. Sandusky Perkins 3-0 60
7. New Lexington 3-0 49
8. Chillicothe Unioto 3-0 34
9. Girard 3-0 28
10. Jefferson Area 3-0 24
Others receiving 12 or more points: McConnelsville Morgan 18. Reading 15. Elyria Catholic 15. Beloit West Branch 14. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 13. Bellevue 12.
DIVISION V
1. Ironton (6) 3-0 140
2. Coldwater (7) 3-0 137
3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (2) 3-0 97
4. Canfield S. Range 3-0 76
5. Liberty Center 3-0 59
6. Milton-Union (1) 3-0 55
7. Sugarcreek Garaway 3-0 51
8. Archbold (1) 3-0 48
9. Bloomdale Elmwood 3-0 47
10. West Lafayette Ridgewood 3-0 25
(tie) Pemberville Eastwood 3-0 25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Madeira 24. Minford 23. Creston Norwayne 22. Wheelersburg 19. Chillicothe Zane Trace 18. Cadiz Harrison Central 14.
DIVISION VI
1. Marion Local (10) 3-0 159
2. Kirtland (7) 3-0 150
3. Versailles 3-0 114
4. Carey 3-0 98
5. Beverly Fort Frye 3-0 86
6. Ashland Crestview 3-0 51
7. Mogadore 3-0 42
8. Williamsburg 3-0 41
9. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 3-0 31
10. Rootstown 3-0 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: North Robinson Colonel Crawford 26. Columbia Station Columbia 25. Toledo Ottawa Hills 24. Galion Northmor 18.
DIVISION VII
1. Mechanicsburg (3) 3-0 121
2. Warren John F. Kennedy (5) 3-0 110
3. New Bremen (2) 3-0 103
4. Newark Catholic (5) 1-0 93
5. Arlington 3-0 62
6. Toronto 3-0 50
7. Southeastern (1) 3-0 44
8. Convoy Crestview 3-0 39
9. Hannibal River 3-0 37
10. Lowellville 3-0 26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Ansonia 25. Antwerp 20. Ft. Loramie 19. Reedsville Eastern 17. Caldwell 17. Springfield Catholic Central 16. Franklin Furnace Green 15. Lima Central Catholic 12.