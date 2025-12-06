High school football: St. Henry rolls past Hillsdale for seventh state title in program history

St. Henry senior quarterback Charlie Werling rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries and threw a TD pass to sophomore Will Speck, who also rushed for a score for the Redskins.

Werling scored on runs of 70, 23 and 1-yard for St. Henry, which finished the season 14-1. The Redskins won the state title for the first time since 2006 and for the seventh time in program history.

The Redskins won 12 straight games to finish the season, which included a 24-7 regional final victory over four-time defending state champion Marion Local. The Flyers had won 76 straight games, the longest in Ohio high school football history.

Speck scored on a 26-yard run in the first quarter and Werling ran in the two-point conversion to give the Redskins an 8-0 lead.

The Falcons cut the lead to five points early in the second quarter when Brock Bower hit a 23-yard field goal.

From that point forward, it was all St. Henry.

Werling scored back-to-back touchdown runs and he threw a TD pass to Speck to make it 30-3 at the half.

Werling added a 1-yard TD run in the third quarter to trigger the running clock.

The Redskins out-gained Hillsdale 328-157 and punted just one time in the game.

Defensively, St. Henry senior Anderson Kramer led the way with 14 total tackles. The Redskins held the Falcons to 27 yards rushing and forced two turnovers.

Jeromesville Hillsdale (13-2) finished as state runner-up for the second straight season. They fell to Marion Local 74-0 in last year’s state title game.