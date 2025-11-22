High school football: St. Henry ends Marion Local’s historic win streak, earns D-VII regional title

WAPAKONETA — St. Henry ended Marion Local’s nation-leading winning streak on Friday.
After a rocky start, the Redskins dominated the rest of the way and won 24-7 in the Division VII, Region 28 championship game at Mercy Health/Wapak Ford Field.
The Flyers, which beat St. Henry 21-14 in a Midwest Athletic Conference game in regular season, had won their previous 76 games. Their last defeat came in a D-VII regional final in 2020, when they lost 24-17 to MAC rival New Bremen.
Marion Local (12-1) had won four consecutive state championships during the historic run.
St. Henry (12-1) advances to face Columbus Grove in a state semifinal in Week 15 at a site to be determined.
It’s St. Henry’s first win over Marion Local since 2009 and their first regional championship since 2006.
This story will be updated.
