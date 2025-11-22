High school football: St. Henry ends Marion Local’s historic win streak, earns D-VII regional title

The Flyers, which beat St. Henry 21-14 in a Midwest Athletic Conference game in regular season, had won their previous 76 games. Their last defeat came in a D-VII regional final in 2020, when they lost 24-17 to MAC rival New Bremen.

Marion Local (12-1) had won four consecutive state championships during the historic run.

St. Henry (12-1) advances to face Columbus Grove in a state semifinal in Week 15 at a site to be determined.

It’s St. Henry’s first win over Marion Local since 2009 and their first regional championship since 2006.

This story will be updated.