High School Football: Springfield rolls past Beavercreek for fifth straight win

Wildcats junior CJ Wallace went 12-for-15 for 116 yards, tossing TD passes to senior Sherrod Lay, Jr. and junior Braylon Keyes as Springfield won its fifth straight game, improving to 5-3 and 5-0 in the GWOC.

Springfield senior kicker Natalie Erdman kicked a 24-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to make it 31-0 and trigger the running clock.

Beavers junior Kelvin Keyes rushed for 47 yards as Beavercreek fell to 3-5 and 2-3 in the GWOC.

The Wildcats have a one-game lead over Wayne (5-3, 4-1) in the GWOC with two games to play. Springfield travels to Fairmont (3-5, 3-2) next week with a chance to earn a share of the GWOC title. The Firebirds fell to Springboro 16-12 on Friday night at CareFlight Field.

