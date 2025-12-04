High school football: Spectrum to broadcast this week’s state championships

St. Henry players celebrate after defeating Marion Local 24-7 in the Division VII, Region 28 championship on Friday, Nov. 21 at Mercy Health/Wapak Ford Field in Wapakoneta. The Redskins stopped a 76-game winning streak by their Midwest Athletic Conference rival Marion Local. BRYANT BILLING/STAFF

The high school football season has reached championship weekend, and Canton’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium will once again host all seven Ohio High School Athletic Association state championship games.

Spectrum, the official television partner of the OHSAA, will have exclusive live television and streaming coverage of the state championships. The OHSAA Radio Network will also air all seven contests.

In this Week’s OHSAA Football Playoff Preview Show, host Marty Bannister previews the state championships games with several of the broadcasters who will call the games for Spectrum and the OHSAA Radio Network.

St. Henry is making its ninth overall state championship appearance, its first since 2006, on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS SCHEDULE

At Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Thursday

Division II

Avon (13-1) vs. Anderson (14-0), 7 p.m.

Friday

Division I

St. Xavier (11-2) vs. Olentangy Orange (14-0), 7:30 p.m.

Division III

Tol. Central Catholic (11-4) vs. Bishop Watterson (13-0), 3 p.m.

Division IV

Cle. Glenville (11-3) vs. Shelby (14-0), 10:30 a.m.

Saturday

Division V

Wheelersburg (14-0) vs. Liberty Center (14-0), 7:30 p.m.

Division VI

Kirtland (14-0) vs. Hopewell-Loudon (13-1), 3 p.m.

Division VII

St. Henry (13-1) vs. Hillsdale (13-1), 10:30 a.m.

MORE ONLINE

State Championships Schedule and Coverage

ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2025/2025-OHSAA-Football-Tournament-Coverage

OHSAA State Championships on Spectrum

Spectrum News 1 will televise all seven state championship games. Broadcasts are also available at spectrumnewsapp.com and ohsaa.tv.

OHSAA Football Playoff Preview Show

youtube.com/watch?v=f6YK6o90r9k

