High school football: Social Justice 7 on 7 returning for 5th year

Born out of the social unrest that followed the death of George Floyd in 2020, the Social Justice 7 on 7 brings together teams from all over the Miami Valley and beyond.

Schools of all sizes are included and matched together in hopes players and coaches can expand each other’s horizons during 45-minute “get to know you” sessions in between games.

“It’s a great time to get people together from all across Ohio, and not just for football but to talk about the uncomfortable stuff that comes with it as far as race and everything else,” said Darran Powell, the Dunbar football coach who is Al’s nephew. “My uncle’s been doing this for a long time. He travels the world speaking, and after we get done with football everybody goes inside, and he gives a speech. It’s always a great turnout.”

This year Place said the organizers are more encouraged than ever thanks to the involvement of the Cincinnati Bengals, who are providing funding and sending former players to help facilitate some of the conversions between teams.

“They will be on the field to provide encouragement and instruction,” Place said.

As of press time, organizers were still hopeful of finding two more teams to slot into one of the pods of competition, which will be spread across six sites.

Those interested in joining can contact Place at 937-602-0495.

Welcome Stadium will host four pods with Thurgood Marshall, Cincinnati Aiken, Carroll and Miamisburg scheduled to kick things off at 10. They will be followed by Meadowdale, Cedarville, Dayton Christian and Bethel at noon then Dunbar, Fenwick, Eaton and Butler at 2 before Stivers, Dixie, Cincinnati St. Bernard and New Miami close things out there.

Not far away, Alter, Piqua, Middletown and Northmont are scheduled to be at the University of Dayton practice field to kick things off in the morning followed by Cincinnati Woodward, Waynesville, Purcell-Marian and Springfield Shawnee. In the afternoon, Cincinnati St. Xavier, Springfield, Fairfield and Columbus Hartley will take that field.

Fairborn is set to host Urbana, Wayne and Grove City at 10 a.m. followed by Belmont, Oakwood, Troy Christian and a club team then Tecumseh, Toledo Bowser, Tri-County North and Graham.

Centerville will host another group that includes Winton Woods, Hamilton and Lima Senior in the morning at the home of the Elks followed by Cincinnati Harrison, Withrow and two teams to be determined. Then Lima Bath, Walnut Hills, West Carrollton and Valley View will conclude the day at CHS.

Stebbins will host Edgewood, Kenton Ridge and the Cincinnati College Prep Academy followed by Northridge, Norwood, Columbus Briggs and Greenon in Riverside.

Chaminade Julienne will host Springboro, Tippecanoe and Westerville South at Roger Glass Stadium before welcoming two more groups: Blanchester, Ponitz, Cincinnati Deer Park and a team to be determined are set to go at noon at CJ followed by North College Hill, Springfield Central Catholic, Lockland and Finneytown.