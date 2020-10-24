X

High School football: Saturday’s playoff schedule

Lakota West quarterback Mitch Bolden carries the ball during their game against Hamilton Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Lakota West High School in West Chester Township. Lakota West won 40-13. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

By Travis Erickson, Staff Writer

DIVISION I

Region 2

Powell Olentangy Liberty at Dublin Coffman, noon

Region 4

Colerain at Lakota West, 10 a.m.

Elder at St. Xavier, 10 a.m.

DIVISION II

Region 8

Edgewood at Winton Woods, 5 p.m.

Turpin at Kings, noon

DIVISION III

Region 11

London at Jonathan Alder, 7 p.m.

Region 12

St. Marys Memorial at Bellbrook, 7 p.m.

Tippecanoe vs. Badin at Edgewood, noon

DIVISION IV

Region 16

Bethel-Tate at Clinton-Massie

Graham at Wyoming

McNicholas at Waverly

Valley View at Indian Hill

DIVISION V

Region 18

North Union at Findlay Liberty-Benton

Region 20

CHCA at Versailles

Greenon at Roger Bacon

Purcell Marian at Mariemont

Springfield Shawnee at Blanchester

DIVISION VI

Region 24

Covington at West Jefferson

Fort Recovery at Coldwater

Minster at Frankfort Adena

Paint Valley at Mechanicsburg

