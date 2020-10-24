High School football: Saturday’s playoff schedule

DIVISION I
Region 2
Powell Olentangy Liberty at Dublin Coffman, noon
Region 4
Colerain at Lakota West, 10 a.m.
Elder at St. Xavier, 10 a.m.
DIVISION II
Region 8
Edgewood at Winton Woods, 5 p.m.
Turpin at Kings, noon
DIVISION III
Region 11
London at Jonathan Alder, 7 p.m.
Region 12
St. Marys Memorial at Bellbrook, 7 p.m.
Tippecanoe vs. Badin at Edgewood, noon
DIVISION IV
Region 16
Bethel-Tate at Clinton-Massie
Graham at Wyoming
McNicholas at Waverly
Valley View at Indian Hill
DIVISION V
Region 18
North Union at Findlay Liberty-Benton
Region 20
CHCA at Versailles
Greenon at Roger Bacon
Purcell Marian at Mariemont
Springfield Shawnee at Blanchester
DIVISION VI
Region 24
Covington at West Jefferson
Fort Recovery at Coldwater
Minster at Frankfort Adena
Paint Valley at Mechanicsburg