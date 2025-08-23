High School Football roundup: Tipp earns season-opening victory at Bellbrook

Will Strong scrambled over 70 yards for a TD run late in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

Bellbrook had a chance to score in the final seconds of the game but the Tipp defense swatted away the fourth down pass attempt.

Springboro 21, Mason 7: Matthew Brunicardi rumbled for two first half touchdowns and Max Miller connected with Drew Balogh on a TD pass to help the Panthers build a 21-0 lead at the half and the Panthers defense held on in the second half.

Miamisburg 34, Chaminade Julienne 0: Head coach Matt Muncy recorded his first victory in dominant fashion.

St. Xavier 14, Lakota West 7: Tyson Davis hauled in a game-tying 12-yard touchdown throw from Jackson Smith but St. X took the lead back in the third quarter and held on for the win.

Middletown 28, Troy 20: Troy held a three-point edge at the half but the Middies rallied in the second half. Joseph Ward threw for a TD and ran in another in the second half to put Middletown up for good. Aiden Kirkpatrick threw for a touchdown and ran in another for Troy.

Lebanon 20, Northmont 5: Wyatt Lassen returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, Luke Faler hit Nick Lautar on an eight-yard TD and Jack Sako had an interception return for a score to lead Lebanon.

Fairborn 41, Tecumseh 6: Zyaire Cavitt finished with 110 rushing yards, highlighted by a 92-yard TD scamper in the first quarter. Cavitt ran for three scores and added a fumble return for a TD. Rico Smith hauled in a TD pass and ran for another. Devin Berner ran in the lone score for Tecumseh.

Lima Senior 12, Piqua 7: Rayshawn Garrett snagged a 67-yard touchdown throw from Chris Davis to pull Piqua ahead in the third quarter but Lima Senior rallied for the win.

Brookville 49, Tri-County North 16: Carson Collins tossed touchdowns to Aden Lamb and Lucas Chambers and Lamb, Jake Lenser, Ike McSurley and D.J. Moore added a rushing TD apiece for Brookville.

Oak Hills 21, Edgewood 20: Carter Breedlove hit Gavin Brennan on a touchdown pass and Kyle Frank returned a fumble for a score but Edgewood fell victim to an Oak Hills rally.

Clinton-Massie 35, Waynesville 13: Tristan Trampler rumbled for 258 yards with three touchdowns to lead Clinton-Massie.

Talawanda 51, Taylor 21: Lance Cantrell ran for a school record 423 rushing yards on 26 carries with five touchdowns to lead Talawanda.

Bellefontaine 55, Sidney 21: Carter Caudill tallied six rushing touchdowns to lead Bellefontaine. Reign St. Clair, the younger brother of Ohio State quarterback and Chieftains alum Tavien St. Clair, threw for 346 yards with two touchdowns.

Graham 28, Kenton Ridge 27: Graham blocked the potential game-tying extra point with three seconds to play to pick up the road win.

Lima Bath 50, Indian Lake 21: Brady Golliday threw two touchdowns in a losing effort for Indian Lake.

Jonathan Alder 33, West Liberty-Salem 7: Brock Hughes threw for three touchdowns to lead Jonathan Alder. Beckett Sullivan hit Casey Boyer on a TD pass for the lone WLS score.

Catholic Central 54, Bradford 0: Head coach Ryan West tallied his first victory at Catholic Central.

Lehman Catholic 56, Delphos St. John’s 35: Lehman Catholic snapped a six-game losing streak to DSJ with the win.

Fort Recovery 44, Ponitz 0: It marked the first victory at Fort Recovery for head coach Wes Wenning.

Marion Local 56, South Adams 0: Marion Local, owners of the longest active win streak in the nation, won its 65th consecutive game. Brennen Hess finished 9-for-11 with 203 yards and two touchdowns and Ben Meier ran in three TDs.

Coldwater 49, Valley View 48, OT: Valley View went for the win in overtime but the two-point pass attempt didn’t connect. It marks the 12th consecutive season-opening win for Coldwater. Karsyn Homan accounted for five touchdowns with 202 passing yards and 139 rushing yards.

Minster 22, Fort Loramie 14: Carson Kaylor passed for one touchdown and ran in two others to lead Minster.