High School Football Roundup: GWOC goes 0-8, Lakota West beats Hamilton

Trotwood edged Springfield , Harrison pulled ahead of Beavercreek in the final minute and Fairmont fell short in a heart-breaker to La Salle, losing by one point for a second consecutive week.

Finally Northmont lost to Withrow 42-0, meaning the entire conference went 0-for-8 on Friday night for the first time since the conference reverted back to eight teams in 2020.

OTHER GAMES

La Salle 24, Fairmont 23: J.J. Hill threw two touchdowns, including a TD pass to Nolan Stringer with eight seconds to play, but Fairmont couldn’t convert the two-point attempt afterwards.

Lakota West 38, Hamilton 6: Tyson Davis hauled in nine catches for 180 yards including the first touchdown of the night, Kenyon Norman ran for 105 yards with two TDs and Judah Blair had an interception return for a score to lead Lakota West. Andre Bailey ran for 120 yards with a touchdown for Hamilton.

Harrison 28, Beavercreek 21: ‘Creek scored a go-ahead touchdown with 4:26 to play on a 46-yard strike from Calvin Svoboda to Andrew LeBlanc but Harrison rallied for the game-winning score in the final minute.

Elder 21, Springboro 7: Noah Bilinski caught the lone touchdown in the fourth quarter from Max Miller for the Panthers.

Carmel (IN) 48, Centerville 0: Carmel jumped out to a 28-0 lead at the half and Centerville couldn’t close the gap.

Middletown 14, Oak Hills 9: Ace Cooper put Middletown on the board with a 65-yard touchdown pass from Joseph Ward and Demetrian James put the game away with a 32-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter. Cooper finished with five receptions for 130 yards. Middletown is off to a 3-0 start for the second consecutive season.

Mason 40, Lakota East 35: De’Angelo Birch scrambled for 214 yards with four touchdowns to pace Mason. Nile Knutson was 25-of-27 for 327 yards with three touchdowns in a losing effort for Lakota East and Ryder Hooks added 123 rushing yards with a TD.

Xenia 20, Butler 0: Deaunte White put Xenia up with a pair of first half rushing touchdowns and Gage Stephan hit Shawn Fishwick on a 32-yard fourth down TD strike in the third quarter to give Xenia the edge. The Xenia defense held Butler to 17 rushing yards.

Stebbins 42, Sidney 7: Andre McConnell rumbled for 136 yards with three touchdowns and the Stebbins defense forced four interceptions, highlighted by a Cameron Perkins 96-yard interception return for a score.

Troy 46, West Carrollton 0: Asher Merritt ran for two first-half touchdowns and Aiden Kirkpatrick scrambled for a TD to lead the Trojans on offense. Defensively, Aidan Gorman added an interception return for a score.

Piqua 50, Greenville 7: Debo Knisley pounded out 139 yards on 17 carries with four touchdowns and Chris Davis went 16-of-17 for 154 yards and three TDs through the air to pace Piqua. Cohen Brown hauled in two scores.

Tippecanoe 55, Fairborn 7: The Red Devils improved to 3-0 to start the season for the second straight year.

Fenwick 24, Franklin 17: Sean Heberling snagged an interception in the final minute to seal the win for Fenwick. Heberling also hauled in a pair of TD throws, one from McCaffrey Halcomb and one on a trick play from Hudson Kreke.

Carroll 18, Ponitz 12: Carroll went on a 94-yard touchdown drive to get the go-ahead score in the second half and pick up its first win of the season on Thursday. Austyn Delong threw for one TD and ran in two more.

Brookville 42, Northridge 15: Jayden Resor tossed a pair of touchdowns to D.J. Moore and ran in another TD and Jake Lenser ran for two scores to pace Brookville, which improved to 3-0.