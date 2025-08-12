High school football rewind: Who ruled the Southwestern Buckeye League last season?

Buckeye Division Game of the year: Valley View 27, Brookville 21, 2OT

Blue Devils quarterback Bayne Boston scored midway through the fourth quarter to tie the game at 21 and forced overtime after getting a stop on the Spartans final drive.

Valley View got the ball to start the overtime, but the drive was halted by an interception. Brookville opted to kick a 27-yard field goal, but missed to send the game to a second overtime.

After a second missed Brookville field goal, Valley View’s Tristen Smith scored on an 8-yard run to seal the victory.

The win set up a Week 10 winner-take-all showdown with Waynesville. The Spartans won 61-21 to claim their second SWBL Buckeye Division title in three seasons.

Southwestern Division Game of the year: Bellbrook 14, Ross 7

With a chance to earn a share of the SWBL Southwestern Division title, Ross tied the score at 7 when Emory Severance found Mason Smith on a 17-yard TD pass. On the ensuing kickoff, Bellbrook’s Noah Barrios returned it 96 yards for a touchdown to seal a 14-7 victory. Bellbrook has won five straight SWBL Division titles.

After a season-opening loss to Tippecanoe, Bellbrook won 12 straight games and advanced to a D-III regional final where they fell to London 13-0.

Playoff results: Eight of the 12 SWBL teams advanced to the playoffs with Bellbrook, Valley View, Waynesville and Valley View all winning first round games.

Valley View beat New Richmond, but fell to Cleves Taylor 42-10 in a D-IV, Region 16 quarterfinal game.

Brookville beat CHCA 43-42, but fell to Taft in a Region 16 quarterfinal game.

Waynesville advanced to the D-V, Region 20 semifinals, falling to West Liberty-Salem in a back-and-forth thriller at Welcome Stadium.

Leading passer: Waynesville senior Alex Amburgey threw for 2,615 yards and 28 TDs. He also rushed for 953 yards and 16 TDs.

Top underclassmen: Carlisle sophomore Kolby Morgerson threw for 1,969 yards and 15 TDs last season.

Leading rusher: Ross senior Emory Severance ran for 1,509 yards and 15 TDs last fall.

Leading receiver: Waynesville senior Trenton Davis caught X passes for 1,195 yards and 14 TDs.

Leading tackler: Bellbrook senior linebacker Preston Petit led the league with 165 total tackles.

Leader in sacks: Middletown Madison senior defensive end Julianye Johnson had 8.5 sacks.

Leader in tackles for loss: Valley View junior Ceasar Berryman had 29.0 tackles for loss.

Leader in interceptions: Franklin junior Andrew Cooke had six interceptions.

All-State selections

Division III

First Team Offense: Riley Ferrin, Bellbrook, 5-11, 170, sr., K.

First Team Defense: Jude Omiatek, Bellbrook, 6-2, 215, sr., DL.

Second Team Offense: Blake Holmes, Hamilton Ross, 6-2, 270, sr., OL.

Second Team Defense: Preston Pettit, Bellbrook, 5-10, 180, sr., LB; Gavin Thobe, Bellbrook, 6-3, 190, sr., DB.

Third Team Offense: Taylor Turner, Bellbrook, 6-2, 225, sr., OL.

Honorable Mention: Andrew Cooke, Franklin, 5-7, 160, jr., DB; Dawson Fitzpatrick, Franklin, 5-9, 165, sr., P.; Emory Severance, Hamilton Ross, 5-11, 180, sr., QB; Kellan Wright, Hamilton Ross, 6-5, 235, sr., LB; Cale Leitch, Oxford Talawanda, 6-1, 190, sr., QB; Demetrius Morris-Williams, Oxford Talawanda, 5-10, 175, jr., WR; Landon Coffey, Oxford Talawanda, 6-6, 295, sr., OL.

Division IV

First Team Offense: Jon Hewitt, Eaton, 6-3, 178, jr., K; Trent Brooks, Brookville, 5-10, 285, sr., OL.

Second Team Defense: Ceasar Berryman, Germantown Valley View, 6-0, 210, jr., LB.

Third Team Offense: Anthony Valenti, Germantown Valley View, 5-11, 165, jr., RB.

Third Team Defense: Luca Kerridge, Germantown Valley View, 6-2, 210, sr., DL; Jordan Meyers, Brookville, 6-2, 300, sr., DL.

Honorable Mention: Brandon Couch, Eaton, 6-4, 220, sr., DB; Nehemiah Simpson, Germantown Valley View, 6-5, 290, sr., OL; Celtan Walton, Waynesville, 5-7, 155, sr., K.

Division V

First Team Offense: Alex Amburgy, Waynesville, 6-1, 185, sr., QB; Garrett Lundy, Waynesville, 5-7, 165, sr., RB; Trenton Davis, Waynesville, 5-10, 185, sr., WR; Brennan Worley, Waynesville, 6-4, 260, sr., OL.

Second Team Offense: Blake Lawson, Carlisle, 5-19, 170, sr., RB; Kaleb Miller, Middletown Madison, 5-9, 188, sr., RB.

Honorable Mention: Landen Meehan, Carlisle, 6-2, 220, sr., DL; Jeremy Hamm, Carlisle, 5-10, 190, sr., LB; Julianye Johnson, Middletown Madison, 6-2, 197, sr., DL.