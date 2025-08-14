High school football rewind: Who ruled the Greater Miami Conference in 2024?

With high school football season nearly upon us, let’s take one last look back at what went down in the Ohio Heritage Conference last season and see what it might tell us about this fall:
2024 champions: Lakota West, Princeton shared the GMC title at 8-1. Lakota West and Princeton have either won or shared the title each of the past five seasons. Lakota West won three straight outright titles from 2020 through 2022 and Princeton won the title in 2023.
Game of the year: Hamilton 34, Princeton 0, Week 6
The Big Blue’s Gracen Goldsmith rushed for 166 yards and three TDs as Hamilton beat the Vikings for the first time since 2016.
Antonio Mathis hit R.J. Shephard-Ruffin on a 65-yard TD throw and Carter Isaacs returned an interception for a score to lead Hamilton, which won nine games for the first time since 1997.
The win helped Lakota West earn a share of the league title.
Playoff results: Eight of the 10 GMC teams made the playoffs in Region 4 and Middletown qualified in Region 3. Colerain was the lone GMC team to miss the postseason.
The Middies lost a close one to Wayne 26-20 in a Region 3 first round game.
Lakota West beat Walnut Hills and Elder in the first two rounds before falling to St. Xavier 16-13 in a Region 4 semifinal game.
After beating Oak Hills 28-0 in a first round game, Hamilton fell to Princeton 37-7 in the Region 4 quarterfinals.
Lakota East beat West Clermont 42-28 in the first round, but fell to eventual state runner-up Moeller 55-28 in the Region 4 quarterfinals.
Princeton also advanced to the Region 4 semifinals, falling to Moeller 28-10.
Leading passer: Lakota East senior Jamison Kitna threw for 2,711 yards and 27 TDs.
Leading rusher: Hamilton senior Gracen Goldsmith ran for 1,705 yards and 24 TDs last season.
Leading receiver: Lakota East receiver Zion Neal caught 44 passes for 733 yards and nine TDs.
Leading tackler: Princeton senior linebacker Paul Nelson had 149 total tackles and 26 tackles for loss.
Leader in sacks: Princeton senior Shelvin Hibbett had 14.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss.
Leader in tackles for loss: Hamilton junior linebacker CJ Bryant had 27 tackles for loss.
Leader in interceptions: Six players - Princeton’s Andrew Wells, Lakota West’s Finn Mason, Middletown’s Laaren Cornwall, Mason’s Kaiser Wilhelm, Lakota East’s Connor Kruse and Hamilton’s Jailen Morris - tied for the league lead with six interceptions.
All-State selections
Division I
First Team Offense: Sam Wiles, Lakota West, 5-11,174, sr., QB; Luka Gilbert, Lakota West, 6-8, 238, sr., WR/TE.
First Team Defense: Grant Beerman, Lakota West, 6-4, 216, sr., LB; Shelvon Hibbett, Cincinnati Princeton, 6-2, 235, sr., DL; Paul Nelson, Cincinnati Princeton, 6-3, 220, LB, sr., LB; Trey Verdon, Hamilton, 6-2, 230, sr., DL.
Second Team Offense: Gracen Goldsmith, Hamilton, 5-10, 208, sr., RB.
Third Team Offense: Jamison Kitna, Lakota East, 6-2 220, sr., QB.
Third Team Defense: Cam Thomas, Lakota West, 6-1, 204, jr., LB; Cohen Reip, Lakota East, 6-2, 230, sr., LB; Andre Parker Jr., Princeton, 6-1, 215, jr., LB; Tyler George, Fairfield, 5-9, 185, sr., RB.
Honorable Mention: Ryder Hooks, Lakota East, 5-8, 180, jr., RB; Tyler Meadows, Lakota East, 6-8, 315, sr., OL; Jonathan White, Princeton, 6-3, 325, sr., OL; Kofi Adubofuor, Lakota West, 6-1, 183, jr., K; Joe Marquardt, Lakota West, 6-1, 191, sr., P; Max Johnson, Middletown, 6-0, 175, sr., WR; Landen Miree, Princeton, 6-4, 220, jr., WR; Max Supe, Oak Hills, 6-0, 180, sr., WR; Marlon Reed, Hamilton, 5-10, 155, sr., DB; Carter Isaacs, Hamilton, 6-1, 185, sr., DB; Tre Meadows, Sycamore, 6-2, 180, sr., DB; Derrick Singletary, Middletown, 6-3, 220, jr., DL.
