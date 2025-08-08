High School Football Rewind: Who Ruled the Central Buckeye Conference in 2024?

Kenton Trail Game of the year: London 51, Bellefontaine 6, Week 6

In one of the most anticipated games of the year, the Red Raiders jumped out to a 30-0 lead and never looked back. It was a sign of things to come - they allowed just one touchdown (in a 42-7 win against Kenton Ridge) the remainder of the regular season. London has won four straight division titles and 13 straight Kenton Trail Division games. London’s last Kenton Trail Division loss came against Tecumseh 6-3 in Week 7 of the 2022 season.

Mad River Game of the year: Indian Lake 13, Graham 7 in OT, Week 6

Graham’s Gage Stull scored on a 1-yard run to send the game to overtime. The Falcons turned the ball over on the first possession of overtime and Indian Lake’s Noah Shirk scored on a 1-yard run to give the Lakers the victory. They ran the table in the division, winning their second Mad River Division in four years.

Crossover Game of the year: Kenton Ridge 27, Northwestern 21, 2OT, Week 4

With 16 seconds remaining in regulation, Northwestern’s Ried Smith found Miles Estes on a 10-yard TD pass on fourth down to send the game to overtime tied at 14.

Both teams scored on their first drive. After an interception by Bryndyn Parsons, KR’s Jackson Patton scored on a 9-yard run to seal the victory.

Playoff results: Seven CBC teams advanced to the postseason, but only London and Indian Lake advanced past the first round.

The Lakers fell to West Liberty-Salem 21-14 in a D-V regional final.

The Red Raiders beat Bellbrook to advance to the D-III state semifinals for the first time since 1994. They lost to eventual state champion Bishop Watterson 13-0 in the state semifinals.

Leading passer: Bellefontaine senior Tavien St. Clair - an Ohio State recruit - threw for 2,536 yards and 29 TD passes.

Top underclassman: Urbana sophomore Grady Lantz threw for 2,252 yards and 22 TD passes.

Leading rusher: London senior Noah Sollars rushed for 1,177 yards and 23 rushing TDs.

Top returner: Bellefontaine junior Carter Caudill rushed for 1,040 yards and 14 TDs.

Leading receiver: Bellefontaine senior Braylon Newcomb caught 77 passes for 1,195 yards and 17 TDs.

Top returner: Urbana junior Colton Teepe caught 57 passes for 949 yards and seven TDs.

Leading tackler: Shawnee senior Connar Earles led the conference with 125 tackles.

Top returner: Indian Lake junior Noah Shirk had 117 tackles.

Leader in sacks: Indian Lake junior Daniel Koehler had nine sacks.

Leader in tackles for loss: Urbana junior Jude Ullom had 14 tackles for loss.

Leader in interceptions: Indian Lake senior Quest Clay had seven interceptions.

2024 All-Ohio selections (underclassmen bold):

Division III

Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Tavien St. Clair, Bellefontaine, 6-4, 228, sr., QB.

First Team: Tavien St. Clair, Bellefontaine, 6-4, 228, sr., QB; Braylon Newcomb, Bellefontaine, 5-9, 175, sr., WR; Derrick Portman, London, 6-0, 230, sr., OL; Rashard “June” Turner, London, 5-10, 175, sr., DB

Second Team: Noah Sollars, London, 5-10, 230, sr., RB; Daquanne Parks, London, 5-10, 210, so., RB; Stevie Gravely, London, 6-0, 175, jr., DB

Honorable Mention: Brody Boy, Bellefontaine, 6-0, 185, sr., OL; Jayden Temple, Bellefontaine, 6-2, 200, sr., LB

Division IV

Second Team: Preston Allen, Northwestern, 6-2, 225, jr., LB

Third Team: Grant Horne, Jonathan Alder, 5-10, 175, sr., DB

Honorable Mention: Grady Lantz, Urbana, 6-2, 170, so., QB; Colton Teepe, Urbana, 6-3, 185, jr., WR; Zach Gantz, Jonathan Alder, 6-2, 215, sr., OL; Connar Earles, Shawnee, 6-0, 180, sr., LB; Nick Arnold, Kenton Ridge 5-10, 160, sr., DB.

Division V

First Team: Quest Clay, Indian Lake, 5-8, 150, sr., WR.

Second Team: Noah Shirk, Indian Lake, 5-11, 160, jr., LB; Brodey Reisinger, Indian Lake, 6-2, 175, so., DB.

Third Team: Kaden Marshall, St. Paris Graham, 6-2, 245, sr., DL.

Honorable Mention: Madden Lillard, Lewistown Indian Lake, 5-10, 160, sr., QB; Tyler Krebehenne, Richwood North Union, 5-8, 150, sr., LB.