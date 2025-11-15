High school football: Regional final sites announced

Six one-seeds remain in the Miami Valley. Three regional final games will feature matchups pitting one- versus two-seeds.

The Division III, Region 12 game between London and Tippecanoe is the only matchup of undefeated teams in Southwest Ohio.

General admission tickets are available for all games through ohsaa.org.

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

Below is the list of regional final matchups and their game locations:

REGIONAL FINAL SCHEDULE

Friday, Nov. 21 (All games at 7 p.m.)

Division I, Region 2: No. 1 Middletown (10-2) vs. No. 6 Wayne (9-4), Attorney Michael L. Wright SportsPlex, Trotwood

D-I, R4: No. 1 Cincinnati Elder (12-0) vs. No. 3 Cincinnati St. Xavier (9-2), Tri-Healy / Beacon Stadium, Mason

D-II, R8: No. 1 Cincinnati Anderson (12-0) vs. No. 3 Trotwood (9-3), Firebird Field, West Chester

D-III, R12: No. 1 London (12-0) vs. No. 2 Tippecanoe (12-0), Skyhawk Stadium, Fairborn

D-IV, R16: No. 1 Indian Hill (12-0) vs. No. 2 Valley View (11-1), Fairfield Memorial Stadium, Fairfield

D-V, R20: No. 2 Indian Lake (10-2) vs. No. 8 North Union (9-4), IMPACT Stadium, Marysville

D-VI, R24: No. 5 Coldwater (9-4) vs. No. 6 Anna (10-3), Alexander Stadium, Piqua

D-VII, R28: No. 1 Marion Local (12-0) vs. No. 2 St. Henry (11-1), Mercy Health Wapak VFW Field, Wapakoneta