High School Football Playoff Scoreboard

Friday’s Regional Finals
Division I
Region 2
Springfield 21, Dublin Coffman 14
Region 4
Moeller 22, Lakota West 0
Division III
Region 11
Bishop Watterson 19, Bellefontaine 13
Region 12
Celina 37, Badin 25
Division IV
Region 16
Alter 17, Wyoming 0
Division V
Region 18
Liberty Center 17, Coldwater 7
Region 20
Valley View 42, Waynesville 24
Division VI
Region 24
Versailles 41, Anna 14
Division VII
Region 28
Marion Local 48, Ansonia 0
