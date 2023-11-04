High School Football Playoff Scoreboard

PLAYOFFS
Friday’s Games
Division I
Region 2
Dublin Coffman 17, Olentangy Liberty 14
Lewis Center Olentangy 38, Miamisburg 21
Olentangy Berlin 23, Perrysburg 7
Springfield 17, Centerville 10
Region 4
Lakota West 24, Elder 14
Mason 10, Milford 9
Moeller 10, St. Xavier 7
Princeton 31, Hamilton 14
Division II
Region 8
Anderson 41, Kings 3
Harrison 20, Northmont 17
Troy 42, Lima Senior 15
Withrow 16, Winton Woods 7
Division III
Region 11
Bellefontaine 35, London 28
Bishop Watterson 44, Miami Trace 7
Bloom-Carroll 14, Jackson 10
Granville 32, Tri-Valley 29
Region 12
Badin 24, Bellbrook 6
Celina 41, Trotwood 35
Tippecanoe 30, Chaminade Julienne 21
Wapakoneta 42, Butler 7
Division IV
Region 14
Glenville 44, Napoleon 7
Perkins 28, St. Marys Memorial 21
Shelby 71, Van Wert 41
West Holmes 22, Galion 19
Region 16
Alter 31, Indian Hill 6
Clinton-Massie 24, McNicholas 23, OT
Springfield Shawnee 42, Urbana 7
Wyoming 35, Taft 26
Division V
Region 18
Coldwater 28, Archbold 14
Liberty Center 41, Huron 7
Milan Edison 38, Eastwood 7
Oak Harbor 41, Marengo Highland 7
Region 20
Brookville 28, Preble Shawnee 18
Purcell Marian 30, Zane Trace 28
Valley View 49, Bethel-Tate 0
Waynesville 49, Northeastern 14
Division VI
Region 24
Anna 52, Williamsburg 28
Cin. Country Day 26, Paint Valley 14
Tri-Village 50, West Liberty-Salem 29
Versailles 41, Twin Valley South 8
Division VII
Region 28
Ansonia 34, Mechanicsburg 8
Marion Local 69, Cedarville 0
Minster 33, New Bremen 7
St. Henry 16, Fort Loramie 8
About the Author