High School Football: Playoff pairings set for area teams

The 2023 postseason stage is set for local high school football.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the final computer points ratings across seven divisions. The regular season concluded Saturday night.

The official playoff pairings were released Sunday afternoon on OHSAA’s website, with each region qualifying 16 teams. All games will be played on Friday nights until the state finals.

In Division I, Region 4, No. 3 Lakota West (8-2) hosts No. 14 Western Hills (4-6). The Firebirds, winners of eight in a row, have lost in the regional finals each of the last three seasons — in 2021 and 2022 to Moeller and 2020 to St. Xavier.

“It’s a total new season,” Lakota West coach Tom Bolden said after the Firebirds beat Hamilton 42-14 in Friday’s regular-season finale. “What you did is what got you your seeding — and you know how that’s all going to play out. If you don’t bring it now, you’re done.”

Both Middletown and Fairfield snuck in, as the No. 15 Middies (3-7) travel to face No. 2 Princeton (10-0) and the No. 16 Indians (3-7) visit No. 1 Milford (10-0).

Middletown lost to Princeton 41-15 in Week 8. Fairfield, winners of two in a row, lost to Milford in the first round in 2018. Milford had a perfect 10-0 season for the first time in program history.

No. 7 Hamilton (7-3) welcomes No. 10 Sycamore (5-5) at Virgil Schwarm Stadium, two weeks after the Big Blue beat the Aviators on Jailen Morris’ last-second 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Hamilton had its four-game winning streak snapped against Lakota West on Friday.

“We’re going to clean it up and hopefully be healthy next week,” Big Blue coach Arvie Crouch said. “We’ll be ready to go.”

No. 9 Mason (5-5) heads to No. 8 Lebanon (7-3), which hasn’t won a playoff game since 2002. The Comets beat the Warriors 34-16 in the 2020 playoffs.

In Division II, Region 8, No. 14 Edgewood (4-6) hits the road against No. 3 Withrow (9-1). The Cougars are 7-3 in the postseason since 2020. Edgewood has won at least two playoff games in each of the last three seasons.

In Division III, Region 12, No. 1 Badin hosts No. 16 Goshen (3-7) at Fairfield Alumni Stadium. The Rams completed their fourth perfect regular season in a row and are 45-3 since 2020.

In Division V, Region 20, No. 15 Carlisle (3-7) heads to Southwestern Buckeye League rival No. 2 Waynesville (8-2). The Indians lost to the Spartans 55-14 earlier this season.

No. 13 Madison (4-6) heads to No. 4 Chillicothe Zane Trace (7-3). The Mohawks have lost six in a row after starting the season of 4-0.

(All games Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Area first-round games

Division I, Region 4

No. 16 Fairfield (3-7) at No. 1 Milford (10-0)

No. 15 Middletown (3-7) at No. 2 Princeton (10-0)

No. 14 Western Hills (4-6) at No. 3 Lakota West (8-2)

No. 10 Sycamore (5-5) at No. 7 Hamilton (7-3)

No. 9 Mason (5-5) at No. 8 Lebanon (7-3)

Division II, Region 8

No. 14 Edgewood (4-6) at No. 3 Withrow (9-1)

Division III, Region 12

No. 16 Goshen (3-7) at No. 1 Badin (10-0), at Fairfield Alumni Stadium

Division V, Region 20

No. 15 Carlisle (3-7) at No. 2 Waynesville (8-2)

No. 13 Madison (4-6) at No. 4 Chillicothe Zane Trace (7-3)