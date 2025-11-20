High school football: OHSAA sets pairings for state semifinals

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the pairings for its state semifinal games on Fri., Nov. 28.
Geography is the primary basis for determining the pairings.
The winner of the Division I, Region 2 between No. 1 Middletown (10-2) and No. 6 Wayne (9-4) is set to face the Region 4 champion, which will be either No. 1 Elder (12-0) or No. 3 St. Xavier (9-2).
The D-II Region 8 title game of No. 1 Anderson (12-0) and No. 3 Trotwood (8-3) will be paired against the Region 7 winner — either No. 1 Big Walnut (11-1) or No. 3 Massillon Washington (9-3).
The winner of the D-III, Region 12 game between No. 1 London (12-0) and No. 2 Tippecanoe (12-0) will play either No. 1 Bishop Watterson (11-0) or No. 3 Steubenville (9-2) of Region 11.
The region 16 champ — either No. 1 Indian Hill (12-0) or No. 2 Valley View (11-1) — will face either No. 1 Shelby (12-0) or No. 2 Galion from Region 14.
The D-VI, Region 24 final between No. 5 Coldwater (9-4) and No. 6 Anna (10-3) was paired against Region 22. The winner will play either No. 2 Hopewell-Loudon (11-1) or No. 9 Carey (9-4).
Finally, the winner of the D-VII, Region 28 final featuring No. 1 Marion Local (12-0) and No. 2 St. Henry (11-1) will face the Region 26 champion — either No. 3 Leipsic (11-1) or No. 2 Columbus Grove (9-3).
All state semifinal games will take place at a neutral site. Those locations will be determined after Friday’s games have concluded.
The state championship games will take place from Dec. 4-6 in Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
To purchase tickets, log on to ohsaa.org.
About the Author