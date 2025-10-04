High School Football: Newman’s 95-yard punt return lifts Northeastern to comeback victory over West Liberty-Salem

The Northeastern High School senior ran to the left for a few yards, cut against the grain - with Mefford leading the way - and sprinted up the right sideline 95 yards for a touchdown to give his team the lead for good.

The Jets (6-1) beat West Liberty-Salem 27-24 in an Ohio Heritage Conference North Division thriller on Friday night at Conover Stadium.

“It feels amazing,” Newman said. “I couldn’t do it with (my teammates).”

Newman scored two touchdowns, senior Diezel Taylor ran for a touchdown and threw a 77-yard touchdown pass to senior Jackson Jones as the Jets beat the Tigers for the first time since the 2021 season.

Northeastern improved to 6-1 and 1-1 in the OHC North. They travel to Fairbanks next week.

West Liberty-Salem led 24-14 at halftime. Tigers sophomore quarterback Bennett Sullivan threw three touchdowns - two to senior Reese Oder and another to senior Isaac Sertell - and senior Jake Lauck kicked a 38-yard field goal to give WLS a 24-14 halftime lead.

The Tigers fell to 4-3 and 1-1 in the division. They host Triad next week.

This story will be updated with more photos and video.