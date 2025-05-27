High school football: New scholarship offers for players from Centerville, Beavercreek, Lakota West and more

Three area players in the class of 2026 have verbally committed to Division I FBS schools — Lakota West linebacker Cam Thomas (Illinois), Xenia receiver Shawn Fishwick (Eastern Michigan) and Middletown defensive back Jordan Vann (Virginia) — while dozens more have reported receiving at least one FBS offer.

Lakota West senior-to-be athlete Tyson Davis joined that list over the weekend when he picked up an offer from Southern Mississippi along with two teammates in the class of 2027: running back Kenyon Norman and tight end/offensive tackle prospect Xavier Ratica.

Also adding FBS offers recently in the class of ’26 were Chaminade Julienne lineman Elijah Berman (Marshall) and Lebanon tight end Nick Lautar (Wisconsin) along with three players from Trotwood-Madison: linebacker Justice Taylor, receiver Armani Rogers and linebacker Tresten Nichols. That trio all got Western Michigan offers.

In the class of 2027, Centerville defensive back Ziere Alston and Beavercreek defensive back Jamison Webster both received their second offers.

Alston added Wisconsin to one from Toledo while Webster also got an offer from the Rockets after receiving his first from Western Michigan.

The class of 2028 also had players reporting recent FBS offers as Kent State extended one to Middletown defensive end Jaiden Davis, and Trotwood-Madison lineman Chandler Moore added one from Toledo.

Here is the full list of activity players have reported over the past couple of weeks:

Class of 2026

Tyson Davis, Lakota West ATH

New offers: Southern Miss (first FBS offer), Tiffin

Luke Faler, Lebanon QB

Towson offer

Nick Lautar, Lebanon TE

Offered by Wisconsin and plans to visit Wisconsin

Sean Heisle, Wayne DB

Defiance College (first offer)

Elijah Berman, Chaminade Julienne OL

New offer: Marshall

Announced plans to camp at Cincinnati on June 3 and visit Ohio on June 6 and Bowling Green on June 13

🙏🏽I'm so blessed and thankful! 11 D1 OFFERS. Stay tuned.. I'll be scheduling official visits soon. @Rivals @247Sports @On3sports @On3Recruits

Miami OH-- Ohio University--Toledo-- Eastern Michigan-- Yale-- Penn-- Eastern Kentucky-- Mercyhurst-- Navy-- Army-- Bowling Green 💪🏾 — Elijah Berman (@elijahberman1) May 1, 2025

Shane Cole, Centerville QB

Tiffin offer

Jaxon Long, Springboro WR

Yale offer

Royce Rogers, Springfield DT

Visiting Buffalo June 20

Justyce Taylor, Trotwood-Madison DE/OLB/TE

Western Michigan offer

Armani Rogers, Trotwood-Madison WR

Western Michigan offer

Kale Webb, Xenia DE

Making official visit to Kent State on June 8

Will Strong, Tippecanoe TE

Offer from Presbyterian College

PJ MacFarlane, Lakota East TE

Taking official visits to Indiana, Missouri and Northwestern

Tresten Nichols, Trotwood-Madison LB

Western Michigan offer

Rocco Milazzo, Badin athlete

Offer from Ohio Wesleyan

Class of 2027

Ziere Alston, Centerville DB

New offers: Wisconsin, Toledo

Jamison Webster, Beavercreek DB

First offers: Western Michigan, Toledo

Reilly Newman, Lakota West LB

New offer: Indiana

Kenyon Norman, Lakota West RB

Southern Miss offer

Xavier Ratica, Lakota West TE/OT

Southern Miss offer; Invited to Notre Dame camp Jun 6

Class of 2028

Reign St. Clair, Bellefontaine QB

Announced plans to camp at Cincinnati on June 10, Ohio State on June 12 and USF on June 22. He and the Chieftains will also be at the Ohio State 7 on 7 on June 18

Greg Lawrence III, Fairfield WR

Invited to Wisconsin camp

Jaiden Davis, Middletown DE

Offered by Kent State

Chandler Moore, Trotwood lineman

Offered by Toledo