High school football: Middletown, St. Xavier set to square off in D-I state semifinal

“Really, it’s just all about finding a way,” Jones said. “Finding a way to put it together and advancing. That’s how it’s been. We’ve battled some challenges, but in critical moments we’re coming together and getting victories.”

Middletown (11-2), fresh off capturing the school’s first regional championship, meet perennial power St. Xavier (10-2) on Friday night at University of Dayton’s Welcome Stadium.

The winner heads to the state championship game in Canton against the winner of Lakewood St. Edward (11-2) and Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (13-0).

Jones has spent enough time around big games to know what Friday represents, and he didn’t hesitate to praise what the Bombers bring.

“St. X is always going to have an elite pedigree of football,” Jones said. “Coach (Steve) Specht has done a phenomenal job building his program to be not just a state power, but a national power.”

Jones said the matchup begins with two phases where St. Xavier has long excelled.

“They’re really elite on the defensive end,” Jones said. “They’re really connected on defense. They’re very sound on special teams. Those two phases of the game are their strengths. Anytime you play St. X, it’s going to be a challenge both physically and schematically.”

This is uncharted territory for Middletown, but Jones isn’t interested in reinventing anything with a state final on the line. Preparation, he said, has to remain grounded.

“I think it’s just sticking with the routine — what we’ve been doing,” Jones said. “Don’t change anything.”

Thanksgiving week alters the daily structure only slightly.

“Because it’s break, we’re coming in earlier than normal,” Jones said. “So it’s a little change in the routine. But staying true to what we do once we arrive at the facility is what we’re going to stick to.

“As long as we stick to our routine — how we practice, how we prepare, our meetings, our installs — we want to keep it as regular as possible.”

‘We’ve just gotten better’

Specht said you have to stop and savor the times you get to practice in late November.

The longtime St. Xavier coach knows these opportunities don’t come around forever — not for coaches, not for players and not for programs trying to extend a season into December.

“Before we played Elder, Doug Ramsey and I were talking,” Specht said. “I don’t know how many more times we’re going to have a chance to be here. That window’s closing on the old guys. That makes it extra special.”

The Bombers are fresh off one of the most dramatic wins this postseason.

St. Xavier’s 42-34 victory over Elder in the regional final at Paycor Stadium was equal parts classic GCL South slugfest and improbable revival. The Bombers fell behind 27-7, but Specht never flinched.

“People start writing you off when you go down like that,” Specht said. “But football’s a game of momentum. I kept saying, ‘If we can get a stop, eat some clock, give the defense a rest, we’ll be fine.’”

Moments later, Kobe Clapper grabbed a momentum-turning interception, senior quarterback Jackson Frey hit a touchdown strike, and the game turned into a heavyweight exchange until the Bombers finally broke through.

“It was two great schools, two great programs,” Specht said. “Those are the games you hate to see anyone lose.”

Now, it’s on to Middletown.

“Clearly their calling card is their defense,” Specht said of Middletown. “They’ve got a special defensive unit. Anytime you have a special defense, you always have a chance.”

The Middies have allowed just 14 points in three playoff wins, leaning on a fast, physical front and a secondary that rarely breaks. Specht expects Friday’s outcome to hinge on whether his revitalized offense can solve that puzzle.

“We’re going to have to figure out how to move the ball, sustain drives and find a way to get points,” Specht said. “Easier said than done against that squad. That’s really going to be the story in a lot of ways — how our offense holds up against their defense.”

St. X began the fall searching for answers. Specht even experimented with shifting top offensive weapons to defense early in the year — including standout running back Daniel Vollmer — to build from the defensive side out.

But after a loss to Moeller, Specht made the pivot that changed the Bombers’ trajectory.

“I decided to move Daniel back to offense full-time,” Specht said. “He was doing well on defense, but he wasn’t impacting the game like he can at running back. I’m never afraid to say I was wrong and make the correction — and that really became the catalyst for our offense.”

Frey’s development at QB took off as well.

“First-year guy in a new system — it’s like learning a foreign language,” Specht said of Frey. “It took seven weeks, but he’s playing at a very high level now. Daniel’s playing at a high level. The receivers are. The offensive line is playing much better. We’ve just gotten better.”

Specht, now deep into a multi-decade run leading one of Ohio’s most decorated programs, sounds like a coach who understands how precious these weeks are. The Bombers are seeking a fifth state title (2005, 2007, 2016, 2020) under his leadership.

“As long as the kids work hard and develop, the games take care of themselves,” Specht said. “Do the best you can — God’s going to sort it all out anyway. I’m real proud of them.”