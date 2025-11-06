High school football: Middletown, Lebanon to square off in first meeting since 1912

For the first time since 1912, the Middies and the Warriors will square off in a Division I, Region 2 quarterfinal on Friday.

The matchup carries weight well beyond the novelty of its history, pitting two proud programs at different points in their journeys. But both are eager to keep their postseasons alive.

Middletown head coach Kali Jones said the bye week couldn’t have come at a better time.

His top-seeded Middies (8-2) have been riding a surge of confidence after beating Greater Miami Conference champion Princeton to close the regular season, and the extra week allowed them to heal.

“Having a bye week really kind of helped us out — helped us recover, kind of get back from some injuries, reset, refresh,” Jones said. “Now the focus is on Lebanon, one win at a time, and we’ll see where the chips fall.”

Jones likened the downtime to a “bowl week” — a rare luxury in high school football. Middletown spent part of it recharging, but also sharpening its physical edge through conditioning.

“We did a lot of lifting, a lot of conditioning just to kind of keep us fresh,” Jones said. “It was really about finding a rhythm because this is new — the bye week is new for all the programs. I thought how we approached it was the right way.”

That preparation reflects the broader culture shift Jones has instilled in his second season at the helm. Middletown has been steadily climbing back toward prominence. The Middies’ blend of speed, physicality and defensive grit has put them among the region’s most complete teams.

Middletown only gives up 9.1 points a game on defense, which is led by CJ Bryant. The senior linebacker has 100 tackles, with 15 tackles for loss.

“I think we’re still ahead of schedule,” Jones said. “We just want to continue to get better and do better controlling what we can control — our effort, our attitude, our physicality. As long as we keep that at the forefront, I believe the results will yield what they’re supposed to yield.”

And while this week’s matchup may be technically historic, Jones isn’t letting nostalgia get in the way of focus.

“You think it’d be a familiar foe, but it’s not,” the coach said. “Lebanon’s in the ECC, we’re in the GMC — we don’t scrimmage against them, we don’t do seven-on-sevens. So we’re just treating it as a playoff opponent. We want to be prepared at the best of our abilities and go out there and execute.

“The city is excited, it’s buzzing,” Jones said. “We’re excited to perform on a playoff stage in front of our home community. Barnitz is gonna be rocking on Friday night.”

Lebanon coach Micah Faler feels similar pride — and the same urgency.

The Warriors (8-3), seeded eighth, earned their way here with a first-round 22-21 win over Fairmont on a game-winning two-point conversion.

“We told the team after the regular season, you set yourself up for an opportunity to continue playing,” Faler said. “You’ve earned the privilege to not turn in your gear. It’s a whole new season.”

Faler’s squad has battled adversity and a grueling schedule in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference. That gauntlet, he believes, has hardened his players for this kind of stage.

“We’ve fought through a lot this season,” Faler said. “The ECC is a really good conference. There’s a lot of really good football, and you’re seeing those teams still playing right now. That’s prepared us for the playoffs.”

Faler praised the Middies’ blend of athleticism and physical play, which are two traits his team must match Friday night.

“They’re the number one seed for a reason,” Faler said. “When we break them down on film — offense, defense, special teams — they have athletes everywhere. Their team speed is really good. Our goal is to neutralize that and protect the football.”

That means controlling the clock, minimizing penalties and capitalizing on possessions, Faler said.

“When you get in the playoffs, every team deserves to be there,” Faler said. “The teams only get more difficult as you go, so those little things — ball security, time of possession, penalties — those are more important than ever.”

Though neither team is leaning into the century-long gap between meetings, the historical undertone adds a special flavor to this regional quarterfinal.

Friday night, two proud programs — separated by just 13 miles and 113 years — will collide again. And for both Jones and Faler, it’s simple — the history is nice, but the present is what matters most.