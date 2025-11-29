High school football: Middletown falls to St. X in D-I state semifinal

The Middletown High School football team’s dream postseason run ended one game short of the state championship game.
The Middies fell to St. Xavier 21-6 in a Division I state semifinal on Friday night at Dayton Welcome Stadium.
Middletown, which won its first regional championship in school history, finished its season 11-2.
Credit: Nick Graham
St. X (11-2) advanced to face Olentangy Orange (14-0) in the D-I state title game at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
Orange beat Lakewood St. Edward 28-0 in the other state semifinal.
This story will be updated with quote and photos from today’s game.
