High school football: Middletown blanks Springfield 14-0 to advance to first regional final since 1990

Middletown (10-2) was coming off its first playoff win since 2011 and advanced to face No. 6 Dayton in the Region 2 final.

Middies quarterback Jojo Ward, who completed three passes for first downs to get into the red zone on the opening series of the half, completed the drive by catching a 5-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Julius Reed for a 7-0 lead with 6:28 left in the third quarter.

Reed then sealed it in the fourth quarter when he threw another touchdown pass, this time connecting with his brother, Zymir Reed, with 6:35 remaining after a roughing the kicker penalty put the Middies on the 4-yard line. Noah Nicholas had made a 25-yard field goal as he was hit, ending his night with a leg injury two weeks after he cracked a rib in the regular-season finale.

If Springfield had any hope left, Jordan Vann stripped it when he intercepted Springfield quarterback Christopher Wallace with 4:50 left.