High school football: Late two-point play propels Lebanon over Fairmont 22-21

Lebanon head coach Micah Faler wanted no part of overtime.
The Warriors pulled out its most recently installed two-point play and converted and scored with 32 seconds remaining to complete a 22-21 comeback win over Fairmont in the first round of the OHSAA playoffs.
“That’s not a team you want to go into overtime with,” he said. “I think we put in that two-point play on Tuesday.”
Fairmont took the lead for the first time all night when Logan Doty broke free on a 28-yard touchdown run with 1:56 left in the fourth quarter.
Lebanon’s offense steadily drove from its own 35 in five- to eight-yard chunks until it reached Fairmont’s 9-yard line. Luke Faler found Nate Lautar wide open in the middle of the field for a touchdown that setup the winning conversion.
Check back for more coverage, including photos and video, from tonight’s Fairmont-Lebanon game.
About the Author