High school football: Hays leads New Bremen

PLAYOFFS

Division III, Region 12

Ross 48, New Richmond 12: C.J. Boze and Brayden Fraasman each ran for over 100 yards in the win to lead Ross. Fraasman scored three rushing touchdowns, Boze had one and Jaye Warren tacked on two. Ross awaits the winner of Bellbrook/St. Marys, which was postponed to Saturday due to weather.

Division VII, Region 28

Fort Loramie 42, Ansonia 0: Fort Loramie exploded for 28 points in the second quarter to pull away for the victory.

Marion Local 42, New Miami 0: A strong defensive effort stifled New Miami and Marion Local moves on to host Riverside. Riverside eliminated Tri-Village 14-12 on Friday.

REGULAR SEASON

Sidney 14, Butler 8: Ced Johnson tossed touchdowns to Izayah Clarke and Jacob Wheeler to help Sidney win in rally fashion. Cody Joynes threw for 180 yards with a touchdown in a losing effort for Butler.

Eaton 28, Greenville 6: Aiden Williams put Eaton on the board and Dawson Blaylock totaled two rushing scores and one passing TD to lead Eaton.

Milford 34, Lebanon 28: Keith Farr rumbled for 138 rushing yards with a touchdown and Blake Lamb tallied a pick-six and a TD catch but Lebanon’s rally effort fell short.