High school football: Hamilton DB announces college choice

Another local player is planning to play his college football in the Big 12. Noah King, a senior defensive back for Hamilton, announced Monday he has verbally committed to Kansas State from a group of about a dozen scholarship offers.
“I fit well in their scheme,” the 6-foot-3, 195-pound King told 247Sports.com. “With three safeties, they see me playing the free safety position, and that position makes open field tackles, plays in man coverage and has speed.”
Stood 10 toes never blinked! Committed! #KStateFB ☔️ @CoachKli @CoachKlanderman @BigBlueFB @DJRSwework pic.twitter.com/u3HdlRKmxc— Noah King (@NoahKinggg513) July 29, 2024
King, who just completed an official visit to Kansas State, chose the Wildcats from a scholarship offer list that also includes Kentucky, Nebraska and West Virginia, among others.
He is a three-star prospect who ranks 26th in Ohio in 247Sports Composite rankings.
King is 15th area player from the class of 2025 to commit to an FBS school and the second from Hamilton, joining linebacker/defensive end Trey Verdon, who is committed to Iowa State.
Also planning to play in the Big 12 is Kamaurri Smith, a receiver/tight end from Wayne who is verbally committed to Cincinnati.
