High school football: Hamilton, Badin to clash in crosstown showdown

Hamilton coach Arvie Crouch, who is entering his fourth season at the helm, made it clear that the opener carries more weight than just being the first game on the schedule.

“It’s a must win for us,” Crouch said. “We gotta get this one, no doubt about it. It’s a good game for the city, a good game for us and a good game for Badin. It creates excitement, and it sets the tone for what’s ahead.”

Hamilton graduated several key starters from last season, leaving Crouch and his staff with a roster full of players stepping into varsity roles for the first time.

“When I first got here, we started a lot of sophomores. Last year, they graduated,” Crouch said. “Now we’ve got older guys stepping in the roles, but they don’t have much experience.”

Crouch insists the talent is there. The challenge is whether Hamilton can adjust quickly.

“We’re hoping the maturity level gets in there fast,” Crouch noted.

Across town, Badin coach Nick Yordy has been fine-tuning his own roster. Yordy said the key in Week 1 is keeping players focused despite the intensity that comes with the rivalry.

“The biggest thing for us is just making sure kids understand what they’re doing, why they’re doing it,” Yordy said. “We spent all summer getting ready for Hamilton, and I’m sure Hamilton did the same thing for us. Now it’s just a matter of fine-tuning things. When the clock’s running and the lights are on in this game, you just gotta kind of focus on a couple little things and let it rip.”

Yordy said Badin battled through a summer of overlapping schedules with other sports, but once everyone got together, the team’s preparation shifted into high gear. This year, the Rams expect to lean on more players going both ways, which places even greater importance on conditioning.

“I feel like in 20 years, every Week 1 you see kids laying on the field cramping up,” Yordy said. “So you gotta be mindful of that, but it’s still high school football, man — anything can happen.”

Against a disciplined Badin program that has made deep postseason runs in recent years, Crouch knows the outcome will likely hinge on fundamentals. The Big Blue blanked Badin 15-0 in last year’s opener.

“They’re a very good team,” Crouch said. “We’ve gotta take care of the ball, cut down on penalties — the cliché things you say, but it’s the truth. Turnovers are gonna be a big factor. Special teams are gonna be a big factor. We have to take care of the ball when we’ve got it and take it away when they’ve got it.”

Yordy echoed the same emphasis on execution, noting that Hamilton’s size and speed could present a problem.

“We know they’re gonna have athletic guys, a lot of speed, and some size up front on both sides of the ball,” Yordy said. “That’s where I think this game is gonna be won or lost—up front. For us, it’s about playing with composure, being relaxed, and doing what your coaches ask you to do.”

Crouch admitted the buildup to Week 1 never gets easier, no matter how many seasons he’s coached.

“It’s very nerve-racking,” Crouch said. “You’ve been practicing a long time, and you’re ready to get going and get that first game over with so you can get into a rhythm. Every game for me is nerve-racking, and I’m very intense during the season. We just want to keep our consistency up at practice, stay healthy and be intense on Friday night.”

Yordy, meanwhile, said his biggest message to his players is to embrace the moment without letting it overwhelm them.

“It’s a big game, and there’s gonna be a lot of people there,” Yordy said. “The rivalry adds to it, but at the same time we want to play with composure and just go out there and do what we’ve been coached to do.”

This opener is about more than bragging rights.

For Hamilton, it’s an opportunity to measure progress before the grind of Greater Miami Conference play begins. For Badin, it’s another chance to prove its staying power against a Division I opponent.

In the end, both coaches know the game — which is set for 7 p.m. at Virgil Schwarm Stadium — matters to the city.

“It’s just one of those deals,” Crouch said. “It’s great for the kids, great for the community. But at the end of the day, it comes down to who executes better on Friday night.”