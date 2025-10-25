High School Football: GWOC champion Springfield dominant in win over Northmont

The Wildcats (6-4, 6-1) scored 19 seconds into the game on a 46-yard run by junior Christopher Summers and extended their lead to 14-0 when Long scored on a 2-yard run a few minutes later.

“Sometimes you have to have setbacks for you to get your focus back,” said Springfield coach Maurice Douglass. “I think last week was eye-opening for us to keep us humble and to appreciate the opportunities that we’re given and maximize those things. I was happy for our kids to be able to go out and execute like they were able to do today.”

The Wildcats racked up 415 yards of total offense, outgaining the Thunderbolts by 310 yards. They held Northmont to two total yards in the first half.

On Springfield’s next possession, junior quarterback CJ Wallace hit Long on a 50-yard TD pass to make it 21-0.

The Wildcats increased their lead to 28-0 when Jerome Flowers recovered a Northmont fumble in the end zone.

Long scored on a 15-yard run to make it 35-0 after the first quarter.

Springfield senior Daquan Shaw, sophomore Corey Evans, Jr. and freshman Terrance Walker, Jr. also rushed for touchdowns for Springfield.

“We got a chance to play some of those young guys earlier and they’ve got bright futures,” Douglass said. “It was great for them to get a chance to get out there today and touch the ball a little bit.”

The Wildcats had already clinched at least a share of the title, but needed a victory on Friday night to win it outright. They finished 6-1 in the league, one game ahead of Springboro, Wayne and Fairmont, who all finished 5-2.

Springfield won the GWOC title for the second time in four years. It was their sixth title since North and South merged in 2008.

“I was happy for those (seniors),” Douglass said. “They battled through a lot this year and last season, so going out today, being able to be the outright champs, it was a great job done by those guys. I’m just happy for that class.”

Northmont finished its season 0-10. Thunderbolts senior quarterback Bryce Staggs threw a 17-yard TD pass to junior Tony Locklin for their lone score.

Springfield had already clinched a playoff berth in Division I, Region 2. The official playoff pairings will be announced Sunday by the OHSAA.

The Wildcats are likely locked into the fifth seed and could host either Galloway or Marysville in a Region 2 first round game, according to unofficial projects by joeeitel.com, a website that compiles and updates weekly playoff rankings.

The only thing that matters, Douglass said, is making the tournament.

“We’ve been 13 (seed), we’ve been low, we’ve been high, we’ve been No. 1, we’ve been all over the board,” Douglass said. “It doesn’t matter, you just want to be in the tournament. We tell our younger guys who this is their first time, our freshmen and those guys, and just letting those guys know just how special it is to be able to do this. Some seniors have never been to a playoff game before at different schools, and getting the opportunity for young guys and for the senior class, we’re just excited for all the guys as a whole. We’re excited about this new challenge.”