High School Football: Goode leads Firebirds past Big Blue

Goode scored on runs of 4 and 6 yards for the Firebirds, who won their fourth straight game to move to 4-1, 3-0.

Aden Miller and Eudes Gonzales Jr. added touchdown runs and Mitch Bolden tossed a TD pass to Trent Lloyd. The Firebirds also got a 55-yard punt return for a score from Jyaire Brown and an 80-yard kickoff return for a score from Alex Afari.