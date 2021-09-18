High School Football: Goode leads Firebirds past Big Blue

Cameron Goode rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns Friday night to lead Lakota West to a 49-13 Greater Miami Conference win over Hamilton at Virgil Schwarm Stadium.
Goode scored on runs of 4 and 6 yards for the Firebirds, who won their fourth straight game to move to 4-1, 3-0.
Aden Miller and Eudes Gonzales Jr. added touchdown runs and Mitch Bolden tossed a TD pass to Trent Lloyd. The Firebirds also got a 55-yard punt return for a score from Jyaire Brown and an 80-yard kickoff return for a score from Alex Afari.
Bolden was 11-of-19 for 141 yards. Lloyd caught six passes for 58 yards.
Hamilton (1-2, 0-2) scored on two big plays -- Elijah Givens’ 91-yard kickoff return and Wes Fox’s 92-yard interception return.
Hamilton was held to 152 total yards and seven first downs.