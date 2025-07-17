High school football: Girls flag state championship set to be held next spring

“We are pleased that the OHSAA Board of Directors has approved the sanctioning of girls flag football as an OHSAA sponsored championship event,” OHSAA executive director Doug Ute said in a news release. “Flag football is growing rapidly and we look forward to working closer with teams, coaches and schools to help that growth. The Browns, Bengals and NFL have already put in so much work to promote the game and bring us to this moment to welcome girls flag football to the OHSAA.”

The NFL has put a major emphasis on using flag football to introduce more young players, especially girls, to the sport over the past few years, an effort that includes getting flag football added as an Olympic sport for men and women in 2028, and NFL vice president and head of flag football Stephanie Kwok said the OHSAA’s approval is a testament to the strong growth and appeal of this version of the game.

“This is an exciting time with 17 states having sanctioned girls flag football and we’re thankful to the Browns, Bengals and OHSAA for their support in growing the sport,” Kwok said.

According to the OHSAA, 20 schools in Ohio had a team three years ago while 80 fielded one this year.

In Southwest Ohio, growth has been fostered by the Bengals helping to create a Girls High School Flag Football division in the greater Cincinnati area.

“This is an incredible day for the state of Ohio, the sport of football and most importantly the young women who have dreamed of this moment,” Bengals director of strategy and engagement Elizabeth Blackburn said in a statement. “On behalf of the Cincinnati Bengals, I want to thank the Ohio High School Athletic Association, athletic directors, players, coaches, referees and every single advocate who helped make today possible. Flag football is more than a sport: it’s a platform for teamwork, leadership, development and community. The Bengals are proud to support the growth of flag football and celebrate this historic milestone.”

Southwest Ohio is home to the reigning champions of girls flag football after Badin topped Willoughby South in a tournament hosed by the Bengals and Browns at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon in May.

“The decision to officially sanction girls’ flag football in Ohio is an important moment not just for the Browns, but for the entire state of Ohio and the game we love,” Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. “We have seen firsthand how powerful the game of football can be in shaping confidence, leadership, and community, and we are proud that more young women will have the chance to experience that same growth. When we launched our Girls High School Flag Football League in 2021, the goal was to get to this day, but it wouldn’t have been possible without the continuous work of the athletes, coaches, administrators, and parents who all believed in the future of this sport. We want to thank OHSAA, the Cincinnati Bengals and the NFL for their partnership on bringing this to life as we continue to grow the game for girls across the state.”

Per the official rules, girls flag football games in Ohio are five on five with the offense having a quarterback, three receivers and a center who is eligible to go out for a pass after snapping the ball.

Field dimensions are 25 by 70 yards in total with two 10-yard end zones and a 50-yard field of play.

Teams play 40-minute games consisting of two 20-minute halves and a five-minute halftime.