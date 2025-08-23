High school football: Friday night scores list

PREP RESULTS
Football
WEEK 1
Friday’s Results
Anna 55, Spencerville 0
Greeneview 40, Blanchester 6
La Salle 42, Colerain 0
Liberty-Benton 35, Ottawa-Glandorf 0
Marion Local 56, South Adams 0
Tippecanoe 21, Bellbrook 0
Versailles 27, Milton-Union 6
Thursday’s Results
Alter 28, Fairmont 21
Col. Crawford 42, Fairbanks 7
Hughes 20, Dunbar 0
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.
