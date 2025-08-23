High school football: Friday night scores list

WEEK 1

Friday’s Results

Anna 55, Spencerville 0

Greeneview 40, Blanchester 6

La Salle 42, Colerain 0

Liberty-Benton 35, Ottawa-Glandorf 0

Marion Local 56, South Adams 0

Tippecanoe 21, Bellbrook 0

Versailles 27, Milton-Union 6

Thursday’s Results

Alter 28, Fairmont 21

Col. Crawford 42, Fairbanks 7

Hughes 20, Dunbar 0

