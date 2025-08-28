High school football: Five things to know before Week 2

League play begins in GMC, MVL

Three area conferences - the Miami Valley League, Western Ohio Athletic Conference and Greater Miami Conference will begin league this week.

In the 10-team MVL, all nine league games count in both the division and overall league races. A year ago, Tippecanoe won both the MVL and the MVL Miami Division championships, while Xenia won the MVL Valley Division title.

The 10-team Western Ohio Athletic Conference plays nine league games and crowns one champion at the end of the year. Ansonia is seeking its fourth straight league title, having won 17 straight league games.

The GMC is also a traditional 10-team league that crowns one champion at the end of the season. Lakota West and Princeton shared the title last season.

Record books

Two area players entered the unofficial Ohio High School Athletic Association state record book last week.

Oxford Talawanda senior running back Troy Cantrell set the program’s single game rushing record with 423 yards in a 51-21 win versus Taylor on Friday, Aug. 22. The performance ranked 30th all-time for single game rushing yards, according to the unofficial OHSAA record book.

Lehman Catholic QB Turner Lachey had a night to remember in Week 1, throwing for 501 yards and eight TDs in their 56-35 win against Delphos St. John’s. The performance qualified Lachey for the state record book, which has a minimum of 500 yards for passing yards in a game. Lachey hit just two receivers in the game - fellow seniors Evan O’Leary (245 yards) and CJ Olding (256 yards) - who each caught four TD passes.

Playoff rematch

Alter will host Taft tonight at Miamisburg High School in a rematch of last year’s D-IV, Region 16 final.

The Senators have won three straight against the Knights. They beat them twice last season - 36-7 in Week 3 and 26-6 in Week 14 - and also knocked Alter out of the playoffs in 2023.

The Knights beat rival Fairmont 28-21 last week, claiming the Battle of Kettering for the first time since 2019.

Tough schedule

The Greater Western Ohio Conference went 3-5 in Week 1 and the schedule doesn’t get any easier this week for a majority of the programs.

Centerville travels to perennial Cincinnati powerhouse St. Xavier, Springfield hosts D-II powerhouse Walsh Jesuit and Miamisburg will play at Dublin Coffman. Fairmont travels to Trotwood-Madison and Wayne travels to Pickerington Central.

Still streaking

Marion Local beat South Adams 56-0 to extend their winning state record winning streak to 65 games. This week they’ll travel to Convoy Crestview, which beat Parkway, another Midwest Athletic Conference school, 62-41.

