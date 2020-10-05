X

High School Football: First-round playoff schedule for area teams

Springfield against Centerville on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Centerville. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports | 1 hour ago
By John Boyle

Below is this week’s high school football playoff schedule for area teams. Because of an imbalance of schools, some of the top seeded teams did receive byes in Divisions II-VII. There are no byes in Division I.

Divisions I-III and VII will play on Friday nights; Divisions IV, V and VI will play at Saturdays. All games are scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoffs.

Division I, Region 2

Friday, Oct. 9

Beavercreek (16) at Dublin Coffman (1)

Findlay (9) at Springboro (8)

Miamisburg (13) at Olentangy Liberty (4)

Fairmont (12) at Perrysburg (5)

Middletown (15) at Northmont (2)

Dublin Jerome (10) at Marysville (7)

Toledo Whitmer (14) at Springfield (3)

Centerville (11) at Wayne (6)

Division I, Region 4

Friday, Oct. 9

West Clermont (16) at Lakota West (1)

Sycamore (9) at Lakota East (8)

Lebanon (13) at Mason (4)

Milford (12) at Colerain (5)

Oak Hills (15) at Princeton (2)

Fairfield (10) at Elder (7)

Walnut Hills (14) at St. Xavier (3)

Moeller (11) at Hamilton (6)

Division II, Region 8

Friday, Oct. 9

Xenia (17) at Tecumseh (16)

Columbus West (25) at Edgewood (8)

Columbus Franklin Heights (24) at Troy (9)

Belmont (20) at Talawanda (13)

Withrow (21) at Fairborn (12)

Loveland (18) at Little Miami (15)

West Carrollton (23) at Sidney (10)

Lima Senior (19) at Harrison (14)

Columbus Briggs (22) at Teays Valley (11)

NOTE: Top 7 seeds -- Winton Woods (1), La Salle (2), Piqua (3), Kings (4), Turpin (5), Anderson (6), Stebbins (7) received first-round byes

Division III, Region 12

Friday, Oct. 9

Northwest (17) at Chaminade Julienne (16)

Greenville (25) at St. Marys Memorial (8)

Vandalia Butler (24) at Franklin (9)

Goshen (20) at Hughes (13)

Monroe (21) at Elida (12)

Wapakoneta (18) at Lima Shawnee (15)

Ponitz (26) at Tippecanoe (7)

Fenwick (23) at Mount Healthy (10)

Carroll (19) at Celina (14)

Aiken (22) at Dunbar (11)

NOTE: Top 6 seeds -- Bellbrook (1), Badin (2), Trotwood-Madison (3), New Richmond (4), Ross (5) and Alter (6) received first-round byes

Division IV, Region 16

Saturday, Oct. 10

Thurgood Marshall (17) at Washington Courthouse (16)

Urbana (24) at Bethel-Tate (9)

Shroder (20) at Norwood (13)

Hillsboro (21) at Chillicothe Unioto (12)

Batavia (18) at Oakwood (15)

Greenfield McClain (23) at Milton-Union (10)

Spr. Northeastern (19) at Taylor (14)

Northridge (22) at Eaton (11)

NOTE: Top 8 seeds – Clinton-Massie (1), Indian Hill (2), Wyoming (3), Waverly (4), McNicholas (5), Graham (6), Valley View (7) and Waynesville (8) received first-round byes

Division V, Region 20

Saturday, Oct. 10

Carlisle (17) at Summit Country Day (16)

Meadowdale (24) at Taft (9)

Clermont Northeastern (20) at Preble Shawnee (13)

Bethel (21) at Madeira (12)

East Clinton (18) at Madison Plains (15)

Finneytown (23) at Midd. Madison (10)

Purcell Marian (19) at North College Hill (14)

Reading (22) at Mariemont (11)

NOTE: Top 8 seeds – Roger Bacon (1), Blanchester (2), Brookville (3), Versailles (4), Cin. Hills Christian Academy (5), West Liberty-Salem (6), Spr. Shawnee (7) and Greenon (8) received first-round byes

Division VI, Region 24

Saturday, Oct. 10

Triad (17) at National Trail (16)

Miami East (20) at Anna (13)

Dixie (21) at Arcanum (12)

Spr. Northeastern (18) at Deer Park (15)

Rockford Parkway (19) at St. Bernard (18)

Delphos Jefferson (22) at Minster (11)

NOTE: Top 10 seeds – Coldwater (1), Mechanicsburg (2), Frankfort Adena (3), West Jefferson (4), Covington (5), Allen East (6), Bainbridge Paint Valley (7), Fort Recovery (8), Fairbanks (9), Greeneview (10)

­­­­Division VII, Region 28

Friday, Oct. 9

Mississinawa Valley (17) at Cedarville (16)

Twin Valley South (20) at Cin. College Prep (13)

Manchester (21) at Lockland (12)

Ridgemont (18) at Troy Christian (15)

Southeastern (19) at Lehman Catholic (14)

NOTE: Top 11 seeds – Marion Local (1), Fort Loramie (2), New Bremen (3), Tri-Village (4), Riverside (5), St. Henry (6), Ansonia (7), New Miami (8), Fayetteville-Perry (9), Tri-County North (10) and Grove City Christian (11) received first-round byes

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.