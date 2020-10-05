High School Football: First-round playoff schedule for area teams

Below is this week’s high school football playoff schedule for area teams. Because of an imbalance of schools, some of the top seeded teams did receive byes in Divisions II-VII. There are no byes in Division I.
Divisions I-III and VII will play on Friday nights; Divisions IV, V and VI will play at Saturdays. All games are scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoffs.
Division I, Region 2
Friday, Oct. 9
Beavercreek (16) at Dublin Coffman (1)
Findlay (9) at Springboro (8)
Miamisburg (13) at Olentangy Liberty (4)
Fairmont (12) at Perrysburg (5)
Middletown (15) at Northmont (2)
Dublin Jerome (10) at Marysville (7)
Toledo Whitmer (14) at Springfield (3)
Centerville (11) at Wayne (6)
Division I, Region 4
Friday, Oct. 9
West Clermont (16) at Lakota West (1)
Sycamore (9) at Lakota East (8)
Lebanon (13) at Mason (4)
Milford (12) at Colerain (5)
Oak Hills (15) at Princeton (2)
Fairfield (10) at Elder (7)
Walnut Hills (14) at St. Xavier (3)
Moeller (11) at Hamilton (6)
Division II, Region 8
Friday, Oct. 9
Xenia (17) at Tecumseh (16)
Columbus West (25) at Edgewood (8)
Columbus Franklin Heights (24) at Troy (9)
Belmont (20) at Talawanda (13)
Withrow (21) at Fairborn (12)
Loveland (18) at Little Miami (15)
West Carrollton (23) at Sidney (10)
Lima Senior (19) at Harrison (14)
Columbus Briggs (22) at Teays Valley (11)
NOTE: Top 7 seeds -- Winton Woods (1), La Salle (2), Piqua (3), Kings (4), Turpin (5), Anderson (6), Stebbins (7) received first-round byes
Division III, Region 12
Friday, Oct. 9
Northwest (17) at Chaminade Julienne (16)
Greenville (25) at St. Marys Memorial (8)
Vandalia Butler (24) at Franklin (9)
Goshen (20) at Hughes (13)
Monroe (21) at Elida (12)
Wapakoneta (18) at Lima Shawnee (15)
Ponitz (26) at Tippecanoe (7)
Fenwick (23) at Mount Healthy (10)
Carroll (19) at Celina (14)
Aiken (22) at Dunbar (11)
NOTE: Top 6 seeds -- Bellbrook (1), Badin (2), Trotwood-Madison (3), New Richmond (4), Ross (5) and Alter (6) received first-round byes
Division IV, Region 16
Saturday, Oct. 10
Thurgood Marshall (17) at Washington Courthouse (16)
Urbana (24) at Bethel-Tate (9)
Shroder (20) at Norwood (13)
Hillsboro (21) at Chillicothe Unioto (12)
Batavia (18) at Oakwood (15)
Greenfield McClain (23) at Milton-Union (10)
Spr. Northeastern (19) at Taylor (14)
Northridge (22) at Eaton (11)
NOTE: Top 8 seeds – Clinton-Massie (1), Indian Hill (2), Wyoming (3), Waverly (4), McNicholas (5), Graham (6), Valley View (7) and Waynesville (8) received first-round byes
Division V, Region 20
Saturday, Oct. 10
Carlisle (17) at Summit Country Day (16)
Meadowdale (24) at Taft (9)
Clermont Northeastern (20) at Preble Shawnee (13)
Bethel (21) at Madeira (12)
East Clinton (18) at Madison Plains (15)
Finneytown (23) at Midd. Madison (10)
Purcell Marian (19) at North College Hill (14)
Reading (22) at Mariemont (11)
NOTE: Top 8 seeds – Roger Bacon (1), Blanchester (2), Brookville (3), Versailles (4), Cin. Hills Christian Academy (5), West Liberty-Salem (6), Spr. Shawnee (7) and Greenon (8) received first-round byes
Division VI, Region 24
Saturday, Oct. 10
Triad (17) at National Trail (16)
Miami East (20) at Anna (13)
Dixie (21) at Arcanum (12)
Spr. Northeastern (18) at Deer Park (15)
Rockford Parkway (19) at St. Bernard (18)
Delphos Jefferson (22) at Minster (11)
NOTE: Top 10 seeds – Coldwater (1), Mechanicsburg (2), Frankfort Adena (3), West Jefferson (4), Covington (5), Allen East (6), Bainbridge Paint Valley (7), Fort Recovery (8), Fairbanks (9), Greeneview (10)
Division VII, Region 28
Friday, Oct. 9
Mississinawa Valley (17) at Cedarville (16)
Twin Valley South (20) at Cin. College Prep (13)
Manchester (21) at Lockland (12)
Ridgemont (18) at Troy Christian (15)
Southeastern (19) at Lehman Catholic (14)
NOTE: Top 11 seeds – Marion Local (1), Fort Loramie (2), New Bremen (3), Tri-Village (4), Riverside (5), St. Henry (6), Ansonia (7), New Miami (8), Fayetteville-Perry (9), Tri-County North (10) and Grove City Christian (11) received first-round byes