BreakingNews
Middletown’s Kayla Harrison making big career move

High school football: Fenwick K/P commits to Cal

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Sports
By
37 minutes ago
X

Fenwick kicker Derek Morris is heading west to continue his football career.

The senior specialist announced Tuesday night he has committed to California.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder made 28 of 30 PAT kicks last season and was 3 for 8 on field goals, including a 52-yarder and a 51-yarder.

He was a selected to the All-Southwest District second team as a punter who averaged 39.6 yards on 14 punts with a long of 61.

Morris is also a volleyball standout who was second in the GCL Co-Ed with 56 aces last season.

More than a dozen area players from the class of 2024 have already signed letters of intent with NCAA FBS programs, including Springfield cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. (Ohio State), Centerville safety Reggie Powers III (Oklahoma) and Lakota West defensive back Taebron Bennie-Powell (Notre Dame).

Trotwood-Madison quarterback Tim Carpenter III verbally committed to Tulsa last week.

In Other News
1
Titans make it offical with hiring of Bengals offensive coordinator...
2
Inside Ohio State’s athletic department finances
3
Girls basketball state poll: Which area teams are ranked this week?
4
Homan leads charge in Edgewood’s win over Talawanda
5
Ohio State reports record athletics department revenue again

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top