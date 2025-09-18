High school football: Fairfield welcomes hungry Lakota West on homecoming

His Firebirds walked away from a 27-10 loss to the Vikings with what he called “a bad taste in our mouth.”

“We were just bad all around,” Bolden said. “That’s ultimately on me. I’m going to get that rectified, and I’m going to get that fixed. We are absolutely going to be laser focused — there’s going to be no other choice but to be.”

Now, Lakota West looks for a rebound against Fairfield on the Indians’ homecoming Friday night with a 7 p.m. kickoff slated at Fairfield Stadium.

Indians first-year coach Justin Roden said he knows what kind of team his squad is going up against.

“I wish it was not a very angry and motivated Lakota West team,” Roden elaborated. “I think they’re a top 3 team in the region.”

Fairfield (2-2, 2-1 Greater Miami Conference) has won two in a row — Roden’s first victories at the helm — after beating Colerain and Sycamore by a combined 72-9 margin.

“We’ve got to try to not be bullied because they’re gonna be really, really physical,” Roden said of Lakota West (2-2, 2-1 GMC). “They’re really gonna be really, motivated and angry, and I don’t think it matters if they’re playing us. I think anyone that’s getting in their way this week would be getting their best.”

Bolden said his Firebirds (2-2, 2-1 GMC) turned up the intensity in practice to shore up mistakes.

“We grinded one out today,” Bolden said. “We’re going to keep grinding it out, and we are going to get better. I told our kids, ain’t nobody scared of you. You’ve got to go out and make them feel you from the get-go.”

The Firebirds feature junior quarterback Jackson Smith, who is second in the GMC with 815 yards to go along with his seven touchdown passes. Highly-recruited junior running back Kenyon Norman has 259 yards and four total scores.

Roden singled out Norman — “Holy moly… explosive, physical, big, all the tools” — and praised Smith’s precision in the passing game.

“You can’t just load the box to stop Norman, because they’ll go over the top,” Roden said. “They have a great scheme. They can hurt you in a number of ways. We’ve got to try to keep plays in front of us and not be bullied.”

The entire Lakota West defense earned Roden’s respect. The Firebirds tout one of most potent defenses in the GMC, despite giving up 15 points a game after the first four weeks.

“They are really strong up front,” Roden said. “Big linebacker play is just as good as anybody in the state. They cover really well in the back half. and they’re super athletic.”

Fairfield is led by freshman running back Corrious Booker, who is fourth in the conference with 262 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Fairfield’s back-to-back wins have boosted morale after a season-opening loss to Wayne slipped away late. Roden said cleaning up special teams was key.

“We went through and reevaluated how we were doing special teams,” Roden said. “We’ve been much better on kickoff and punt. That was a weakness, and now it’s a strength.”

Roden also credited Fairfield’s game-day environment — especially leading up to homecoming weekend.

“I’m impressed with our home experience — our athletic department, alumni, boosters,” Roden said. “Home games here are a lot of fun. This week is all part of the memories.

“Homecoming, playing one of the best teams in the state, the team that’s been in the regional championship three, four straight years — you’re playing a neighbor down the road. It’s fun and exciting. What better way to measure yourself?”