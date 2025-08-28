High school football: Fairfield, Middletown open up GMC play on Friday

On Friday night at 7 p.m. at Barnitz Stadium, the two Butler County rivals will try to turn a competitive Greater Miami Conference opener into a statement victory in Week 2.

Middletown coach Kali Jones said he was encouraged by his team’s response after an early stumble in last week’s 28-20 win at home against Troy.

The Middies (1-0) fumbled on the second play from scrimmage, handing Troy a short field and a quick 7-0 lead. Another Trojan touchdown made it 14-0 before many fans settled in.

But Jones saw something in his group after that shaky start.

“We executed, and we didn’t panic,” Jones said. “We went out there and did what we knew we could do, and we showed some resilience and some composure in a little early adversity.”

Middletown gave up only two field goals the rest of the way, but three turnovers — including two potential scoring plays that ended in fumbles near the goal line — ultimately swung the outcome.

“At least two touchdowns slipped away,” Jones said. “That score could’ve easily been 42-17.”

Jones pointed to ball security and tackling as major points of emphasis this week in practice. He said Monday’s usually lighter session turned into a physical, high-energy workout.

“We’ve got to clean up penalties, and we’ve got to take care of the ball a little more,” Jones said. “Middletown controls Middletown. If we take care of our own business, we can have success.”

Middletown senior linebacker C.J. Bryant and senior defensive end J.D. Singletary combined for 14 tackles on a defense that had six tackles for loss against Troy. Singletary added a 48-yard interception return.

Middletown senior quarterback Joseph Ward completed 16-of-16 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown last week. He added 126 yards and three scores on the ground.

Across the county, Fairfield (0-1) opened the season under new coach Justin Roden with a gut-punch loss, falling to Wayne 31-24 despite controlling much of the game.

Roden said the performance left him with mixed emotions.

“I felt like that particular night we were the better football team,” Roden said. “But they’re a program that knows how to win, and in those key moments they made plays. We made mistakes, both mental and physical.”

Fairfield gave up a 97-yard kickoff return and a busted long touchdown run, plus several costly penalties. Statistically, the Indians held their own — even avoiding turnovers — but miscues in “special moments,” as Roden described, proved decisive.

“You go back and you have honestly a feeling of regret — a feeling like we let one get away,” Roden said. “But we also had some kids step up and play really well. It was one of those mixed-bag nights where you’re happy, sad, frustrated and motivated moving forward.”

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Fairfield senior linebacker Marcos Tiderman wrapped up 10 tackles against Wayne.

Indians senior quarterback Dominic Back threw for 159 and a touchdown, adding 29 yards and a score on the ground. Freshman running back Corrious Booker had 63 yards and touchdown on five carriers last week.

Now, the two area rivals collide in what could be an early measuring stick for both programs.

Jones said he’s impressed by Fairfield’s size and athleticism under Roden.

“They’ve got a new coach and some different bodies to work with,” Jones said. “Their line is really big on both sides of the ball, and they’ve got athletes. We’ve got to be assignment-sound and disciplined.”

Roden, meanwhile, praised the physical identity Jones has built at Middletown.

“Kali has done a really, really good job,” Roden said. “They’ve got a physical offensive line, a dual-threat quarterback who commands the offense, explosive receivers, and a defense that flies to the football. They’re well-coached and disciplined.”

Roden specifically pointed out Bryant and a quick, aggressive defensive front as challenges that his offense will need to handle.

“They’re going to hit you,” Roden said. “That’s the mindset they’ve brought back to Middletown, and it’s impressive.”