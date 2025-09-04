High School Football: Edgewood, Badin to square off at Matandy SportsPlex

Rams coach Nick Yordy said the week has been buzzing with anticipation, but inside his locker room the message has been simple — keep it normal.

“In all honesty, we are trying to make this as regular as possible,” Yordy said. “We addressed it Monday at practice. I just told the team, ‘Hey, it’s a big week, there’s a lot of stuff going on, there’s going to be a lot of people here, but we’ve got to focus on our task at hand.’”

The Rams (2-0) arrive after a pair of gritty road wins against Hamilton and Dixie Heights (Ky.), which gives them momentum going into their homecoming of sorts.

Yordy said the growth of his team has been obvious, but he stressed the importance of turning the page.

“The biggest thing was seeing the amount of growth from our players,” Yordy said. “We had good wins, but those wins are over. Now it’s time to move on and get locked in for what’s coming here in Week 3.”

Badin will have to do so without senior receiver and defensive back Declan Brown, who tore his ACL against Hamilton and recently underwent surgery. The loss is significant, both on the field and in the locker room.

”It was a shame for him,” Yordy said. “He’s a great kid, senior year, missing out not only on football but basketball as well. It’s a big, big loss for us on both sides of the ball, but we’ve got some guys that have stepped up.”

Edgewood enters with a different story line. The Cougars (0-2) are winless, but second-year coach Trace Reynolds believes his team is learning — and improving.

Edgewood stormed out to a 20-0 lead against Oak Hills, only to watch the Highlanders rally for a stunning 21-20 comeback win in Week 1. Miscues on special teams and fatigue played a role.

”There were missed opportunities in that first game,” Reynolds said. “Our defense played lights out, we got on the board early, but we didn’t capitalize in the red zone.

“Next thing you know, you’re up 20-0 with three minutes left in the half, and then you go in up just 20-14. That’s a huge swing. But our kids fought hard to the end. It was a learning experience.”

Springboro was a tougher task for Edgewood. The Panthers seized control early and never looked back in a 38-0 setback a week ago. Reynolds admitted his players never quite recovered from their season opener.

“I almost feel like we were still in shell shock from Week 1,” Reynolds said. “You go on the road against a top opponent like Springboro, and if you make mistakes, they capitalize. That’s what good teams do. We learned from that too.”

Now comes the rivalry game, on a night drenched in history and emotion. Badin will host a true home crowd at its new stadium, and Edgewood will forever be remembered as the opponent on opening night.

Reynolds has made sure his players embrace the moment but keep the focus on football.

“It’s a game that means so much to both sides,” Reynolds noted. “Our kids are motivated and in good spirits. You’ve got to have the memory of a goldfish — turn the page, and the focus is on going 1-0 this week. There’s going to be a lot going on Friday night, no doubt about it. That place is going to be loud. But once the ball is kicked off, it’s time to focus on a football game.”

Edgewood’s offense is still solidifying itself, but junior quarterback Carter Breedlove leads the way. And junior running back Brody O’Banion sees most of the carries. Defensively, senior linebackers Soloman Rothermel and Kyle Franke have combined for 34 tackles in two games.

“Their defense always seems to give us problems,” Yordy said of Edgewood. “They fly around and play physical. Credit to them for that.”

Badin quarterback Colt Emerson is playing with consistency in the early going. The senior is 17 of 22 passing for 233 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions. Senior Lem Grayson and sophomore Chase Even have done most of the rushing duties, while senior James Brink has eight catches for 153 yards and three touchdowns. Senior linebackers Alex Pate and Trent Owens have wrapped up a combined 35 tackles.

“This is a big-time high school football game,” Reynolds said. “It’s exactly the kind of moment you want to play in.”