High school football: Class of 2022 making big impact in college

After checking in on the players from the class of 2020 and ’21, here is a rundown of the true seniors (or redshirt juniors) to be from area high schools playing at the FBS level:

Alex Afari Jr., ILB, Lakota West — Kentucky

After playing in 26 games and starting 15 as a defensive back in his first two seasons in Lexington, Afari moved to inside linebacker last year and finished third on the team with 62 tackles. He led the Wildcats with 11 tackles for loss in the fall then made the Dean’s List in the spring and projects as an All-SEC candidate this fall.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Elijah Brown, TE, Wayne — Central Florida

After redshirting at Alabama in 2022, Brown spent the past two seasons at Florida Atlantic, where he played in eight games and caught one pass for 22 yards last season. He joins former high school teammate Fancher in Orlando this season hoping to help Frost recapture the magic he enjoyed as the head Knight in 2016-17. Frost’s second UCF team posted a perfect season, catapulting him to the Nebraska job in 2018.

Jyaire Brown, CB, Lakota West — Central Florida

After playing in three games last season at LSU, Brown transferred to Central Florida. He began his career at Ohio State, where he played 14 games including one start in two seasons.

C.J. Hicks, DE, Alter — Ohio State

The top-rated recruit in Ohio in the class of 2022 has not been able to get on the field regularly with the Buckeye defense, but he moved to defensive end in the winter in hopes of unlocking some potential that remains. Hicks had 22 tackles including two sacks last season.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Jaydan Mays, CB, Fairfield — Army

Played in 14 games with nine starts last season and logged four interceptions, 29 tackles and seven passes defended. He entered the transfer portal in the spring but ultimately chose to remain with the Black Knights.

Luke Myers, LB, Miamisburg — Miami University

The 6-1, 212-pounder played in all 14 games last season and was named Miami’s Special Teams Player of the Year after being credited with eight tackles. He has 19 games under his belt and was an Academic All-MAC pick last season as well.

Logan Neu, DL, Badin — Miami University

The 6-3, 246-pounder is entering this fourth season with the RedHawks.

Derrick Shepard Jr., DL, Alter — Tulane

He played in seven games in two seasons at Cincinnati before transferring to UAB last season. He played in 12 games and made 33 tackles for the Blazers before going into the transfer portal again last winter and ending up with the Green Wave.

Adan Trick, LB, Wayne — Miami University

After redshirting in 2022, he has played in all 28 games the past two seasons and started three. He had 37 tackles, including 5.5 for loss and 4.5 sacks. Trick started three games last season.

Tegra Tshabola, OL Lakota West, Ohio State

In his third season in Columbus, Tshabola started every game at one of the guard spots last year as Ohio State won the national championship. This year he is part of a crowded picture on the interior line working for new position coach Tyler Bowen.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Taran Tyo, Versailles — Cincinnati

A two-year starter at Ball State, Tyo transferred to Cincinnati during the winter after fielding offers from multiple power conference teams. He was a third-team All-MAC selection last year and became a coveted prospect in the transfer portal as a veteran with the ability to play tackle or guard.

Aamil Wagner, OL, Wayne, Notre Dame

The 6-6, 296-pounder started all 16 games at right tackle for the Fighting Irish last season after seeing time in seven contest as a reserve redshirt freshman in 2023. He figures to be a key player for coach Marcus Freeman’s team as it tries to put together another long playoff run.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Silas Walters, DB, Lakota West — Miami University

A veteran of 41 games, Walters became a starter last season and was named Miami’s Defensive Skill Player of the Year after recording 95 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, and 12 pass breakups. The 6-1, 198-pounder was a special teams standout in 2023 and enters 2025 as an all-conference candidate.

Did we miss anyone? Let us know at COPsports@coxinc.com. We will have updates on players from the classes of 2023, ’24 and ’25 later this week.