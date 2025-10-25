High School Football: Brookville controls tempo in SWBL crossover win against Franklin

A week after suffering its first loss of the season to Valley View, Brookville responded with a dominant 28-7 victory over Franklin in a Southwestern Buckeye League crossover regular-season finale at Atrium Stadium.

Brookville (9-1) showcased its trademark rushing attack early, wearing down the Wildcats (4-6) with punishing, clock-draining possessions that kept Franklin’s offense watching from the sidelines.

One first-half drive consumed nearly 12 minutes, a tone-setting sequence that Franklin coach Brad Childers credited to Brookville’s preparation and execution.

“They used 12 minutes for one score — that’s great game planning and great scheming on their behalf,” Childers said. “Hats off to them. They executed better, they played better than us, and the score reflects that.”

Brookville coach Mike Hetrick said his team took last week’s loss personally and wanted to respond with a complete effort.

“Our kids were locked in all week,” Hetrick said. “They knew what was at stake — a chance to finish the regular season the right way. We wanted to control the tempo, win up front, and play Brookville football. That’s exactly what we did tonight.”

The Blue Devils’ ground game, powered by a physical offensive line and multiple ball carriers, dictated the pace from the opening kick.

Brookville took a 14-0 lead into the half. Jayden Resor ran for 118 yards and three touchdowns, including a 58-yard score that sealed the deal in the fourth.

Brookville’s defense made life difficult for Franklin’s offense — stuffing the run, forcing punts and preventing any explosive plays.

“Our defense really set the tone,” Hetrick said. “They flew around, tackled well, and didn’t give Franklin much of anything easy. That’s the kind of team effort you want heading into the playoffs.”

Ryan Michael connected with Bryce Townsend on a 13-yard touchdown pass to pull the Wildcats to within 21-7 in the fourth quarter, but the Blue Devils closed it out.

Franklin, which had won four straight entering the regular-season finale, was riding high after an 0-5 start and a 4-0 mark in the SWBL Southwestern Division that clinched the title.

But on a night when they hoped to punctuate their turnaround with a statement win — and a chance to grab a playoff berth — the Wildcats never found rhythm against a methodical Brookville squad.

“We turned things around, and our seniors have been through so much,” Childers said. “They’ve set a standard for this program. Tonight just wasn’t our night.”

Hetrick said he was proud of how his players responded to adversity and closed out the regular season with authority. According to Joe Eitel, the Blue Devils clinched a home playoff game next week.

“That’s what good teams do — they respond,” Hetrick said. “Last week stung, but it made us sharper. Our guys wanted to send a message that we’re ready for Week 11, and I think they did that.”

Franklin ended its season on a bittersweet note — a division championship and a remarkable midseason turnaround, but also the reminder of what it takes to close the gap with programs like Brookville.

“I really thought tonight we were prepared and we were going to be better than we were, and we just weren’t,” said Childers, who closed out the first season of his second tenure at Franklin.

“I accept ownership for that. But I’m proud of our kids and our seniors — they’ve given this program a foundation to build on. Now it’s up to us as coaches to take that next step.”