High school football: Badin welcomes GCL Coed rival Fenwick for Homecoming contest

“These next few weeks are meat grinders, and that’s OK, because this is where we want to go and where we want to be,” Cranford said as the Falcons (3–3) prepare to face rival Badin (6-0) on Friday night at the Matandy SportsPlex in the Rams’ Homecoming contest.

“To get better, we need to play the Alters, the Badins, the teams of the GCL. That’s how we grow along the way.”

That growth has come with lessons for Fenwick. After a big win over Mount Healthy and a tough loss to Alter, Cranford said his group has shown strides but is still searching for consistency.

“There are moments where Fenwick’s just got to get out of Fenwick’s own way,” Cranford said. “We’re not as big as these teams, and Alter and Badin — they’ve got a few more dudes. But that’s always been who we are, and we have to embrace that mentality. It’s about how we do things.”

Cranford said the formula for his Falcons this week is simple in theory — commit no turnovers, sustain long possessions and eliminate special-teams mistakes.

“Our best defense is going to be our offense,” Cranford said. “Three-and-outs won’t win this game. If we can put together 10- to 13-play drives and control the clock, they can’t score without the ball — unless we give them free opportunities. Defensively, we have to bend but not break. And the energy will be huge with homecoming.”

Fenwick has leaned on its veteran core, defensively. Senior linebacker Kelby Shaffer has emerged as a vocal leader in the middle, while seniors Patrick Keefer and Ben Abbott bring experience and effort across both phases.

Cranford said the leadership has been crucial to building culture and accountability.

Senior running back and defensive back Jackson Kauffman also provides a spark. He leads the team in rushing with 250 yards and five touchdowns. Senior receiver Sean Heberling has 10 receptions for 219 yards and five total touchdowns.

“Our seniors have defined themselves — we know who they are and what they bring,” Cranford said. “But there’s no age limit on leadership. Freshmen and sophomores need to hold each other accountable too. That’s the culture we’re building.”

On the other sideline, Badin coach Nick Yordy said his Rams’ identity has been shaped by a strong senior class that has led both in games and at practice.

“A lot of credit goes to the kids and especially this group of seniors,” Yordy said. “They’re a really good group — fun to be around, fun to have at practice — but they also know when it’s time to lock in, get ready to go, and get to work.”

Badin averages 43.5 points a game and leans on a balanced offensive attack. Senior quarterback Colt Emerson has completed about 70 percent of his passes and thrown 10 touchdowns with no interceptions, which Yordy said has elevated the offense.

“He’s turning into the leader we want and need,” Yordy said. “We put a lot on our quarterbacks in this program. He’s gotten a lot better at controlling the offense and the huddle, and credit to him for putting in the work.”

Senior Lem Grayson leads the GCL Coed with 675 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns, and sophomore Chase Even has 429 yards on the ground with six touchdowns.

While Badin’s defense might not have the reputation of previous years, Yordy said it remains a steady force. Combined with Emerson’s efficiency and playmaking, the Rams have a formula that has kept them in control of most matchups.

“We just have to keep going, keep doing what we’re doing, and take whatever the defense gives us,” Yordy said.

As for homecoming week, Yordy admitted it brings distractions, but he said his team has handled them well.

“We told the guys we have to stay focused with everything going on,” Yordy said. “There’s the homecoming parade and all that, but it doesn’t change how we practice, prepare, or approach the week.”

Yordy also praised Cranford’s program, noting that the Falcons have been steadily improving since the arrival of Cranford’s second stint at Fenwick a season ago.

“Our staff knows they’re going to come in and play hard,” Yordy said. “From Freddy’s first year to now, you can really see the difference in how they’re playing. That’s a credit to him. We know they’ll be ready, and we’ll do the same.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Badin, where Cranford said his team embraces the challenge of facing one of the GCL Coed’s best.

“Badin isn’t complicated to prepare for, but they’re excellent at what they do,” Cranford said. “You know what’s coming, but stopping it is the challenge. And we love that challenge. It’s an incredible opportunity for our kids to show how far we’ve come.”