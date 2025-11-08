High school football: Badin survives Alter comeback in 35-28 win

The Rams raced out to a 21-0 lead with three touchdowns in the first quarter. A kickoff returned for a touchdown by James Brink helped the Rams maintain its three-score lead at halftime.

Drew Cripps had a pair of touchdown runs for Alter (8-4). Alter’s offense ran the spread in the first half and switched to the wishbone after the break. The Knights scored on all three of its second half possessions but never got the ball back with a chance to tie the score.

This story will be updated with more coverage from tonight’s game, including photos and video.