High school football: Badin rolls to 6-0; Princeton hands Fairfield first loss

Top-ranked Badin opened Greater Catholic League Co-ed play Saturday with an emphatic 42-0 win over Dayton Carroll at Edgewood’s Kumler Field.
Quarterback Alex Ritzie tossed a pair of touchdown passes and Carter Russo had a pair of rushing scores for the Rams, who entered the game ranked as the top Division III team in Ohio in this week’s Associated Press poll.
Zach Yordy and Lem Grayson added rushing TDs for Badin, which led 42-0 at halftime.
Ritzie connected with Quinn Brennan (28 yards) and Carson Cheeck (66 yards) on the TD passes.
Next up for Badin (6-0, 1-0) is a Friday contest against Alter at Centerville High School.
Dayton Carroll fell to 3-3, 0-1.
Princeton 28, Fairfield 14: The visiting Vikings (5-1, 4-1) handed the Indians (5-1, 4-1) their first loss of the season.