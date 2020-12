High School Football: Area players honored on Division IV-V All-Ohio teams

The Division II and III All-Ohio teams will be announced Wednesday, followed by the Division I All-Ohio team and the Ohio Mr. Football Award on Thursday. On Monday, the Division VI and VII All-Ohio teams were announced.

The OPSWA was created in 1972 to support, promote and recognize coverage of high school sports across Ohio and is endorsed by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. OPSWA members are invited to assist with selecting the all-district teams, with those award winners eligible for All-Ohio consideration.