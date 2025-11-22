High school football: Anna-Coldwater at Piqua

Anna sophomore Logan Ziegenbusch threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Tyson Vaubel to cut the lead to two points, but his pass on the two-point play was intercepted by Coldwater senior Nolan Mescher. The Rockets couldn’t get any closer.

The Cavaliers advanced to the state final four for the 19th time in program history. They advanced to the final four for the fourth time in six years (24, 21, 20 -- 25?)

The Rockets, which beat Coldwater 14-7 on Sept. 12, finished their season 10-4.

Anna’s last state tournament appearance was 2019 when it won the program’s first state championship.

Coldwater (10-4) advanced to play Bascom Hopewell-Louden (12-1) in a Division VI state semifinal at a site to be determined. The Chieftains beat Carey 35-0 to advance to the state semifinal.

The winner will play either Kirtland (12-0) or Colonel Crawford (13-1) in the D-VI state title game at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

The Cavaliers beat Kirtland 31-7 to win the state championship last season.