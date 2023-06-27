High school football: 5 area standouts commit to colleges

A busy month of June is winding down for football recruits around the area, and some have decided not to wait until their senior season begins to make their choice.

Here are five local members of the class of 2024 who verbally committed to FBS schools since the beginning of last week:

Taebron Bennie-Powell, Lakota West — Notre Dame

The 23rd-ranked player in the 2024 class, Bennie-Powell is the No. 68 “athlete” in the country and a three-star prospect who will join former high school teammate Ben Minich in South Bend in 2024.

He had 36 tackles last season for the Firebirds, who along with Minich had Ohio State-bound Malik Hartford and Northwestern signee Joshua Fussell in their secondary.

Dalin Wilkins, Northmont — Eastern Michigan

A 6-3, 200-pound receiver, Wilkins was fifth in the GWOC with 45 catches for 813 yards and seven touchdowns last season for the Thunderbolts.

He is ranked 71st in the state by 247Sports.

Elijah Davis, Lakota West — Akron

A three-star defensive lineman, Davis is the No. 79 prospect in Ohio per 247Sports.

He had 5.5 sacks among his 11.5 tackles for loss as a 6-2, 260-pound junior last season for the Firebirds and made the All-Southwest district second team.

Willizhuan Yates, Springboro — Ball State

Yates does not have a recruiting profile on 247Sports yet, but that did not stop Division I colleges from finding him this spring.

The second-team all-district pick ran for 739 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Wildcats last season when he was listed at 6-foot-1 and 155 pounds. He caught six passes for 37 yards and a touchdown last fall then was Springboro’s leading scorer at 13.0 points per game in the winter for the basketball team.

Mike Smith, Trotwood-Madison — Akron

A three-star prospect per Rivals and On3, Smith had more than a dozen offers. The defensive back chose the Zips from a group that also includes Miami University, Eastern Kentucky, Toledo and Duke.

He was a second-team All-Southwest district pick last season for the Rams.